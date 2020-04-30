

De Big in Japan sale ging onlangs van start in de PlayStation Store en Sony is alweer een nieuwe sale gestart, ditmaal gaat het om een uitverkoop waarbij elke game €20,- of minder kost. Dat betekent dus erg scherpe deals en er zitten mooie titels tussen, wat denk je van Far Cry 5, Tekken 7 en Hitman 2 bijvoorbeeld?

Hieronder het complete overzicht van alle games die onder deze sale in de aanbieding zijn. Voor de actuele prijs klik je op de titel en voor het complete overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.

Deze aanbiedingen zijn geldig tot 13 mei.