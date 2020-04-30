

Infinity Ward heeft update 1.20 voor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare en Warzone uitgerold, wat je vast al gemerkt hebt. Deze update is 15GB groot, dus downloaden en installeren kost even wat tijd.

De belangrijkste toevoeging van deze update is de ‘Armor Satchel’ in Warzone, wat spelers toelaat om in totaal acht armor plates mee te nemen. Dat is dus een upgrade van drie, gezien je tot kort geleden maximaal vijf platen kon meenemen. Hiervoor dien je wel een Satchel in de game te looten, je krijgt het dus niet standaard.

Verder komt de update met een hoop bug fixes, tweaks en andere aanpassingen. Voor alle details verwijzen we je naar het onderstaande overzicht.