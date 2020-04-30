EA Sports heeft FIFA 20 van een nieuwe update voorzien en dit keer gaat het om update 1.20. Deze is al verschenen voor de pc-versie en komt binnenkort ook richting consoles. Inhoudelijk brengt deze update niet veel verandering met zich mee op een nieuwe feature na.
Een geringe hoeveelheid spelers kunnen dankzij deze update nu hun netwerkstatus weergeven. Opmerkelijk is wel dat zo’n feature niet voor iedereen beschikbaar is en dat het nog getest wordt door de ontwikkelaar. Daarnaast worden sommige tenues van een visuele update voorzien.
Hieronder kan je de patch notes van update 1.20 die je binnenkort kunt downloaden bekijken.
FIFA 20 Update 1.20 Patch Notes
General
Made the following change:
- Added a Connection Monitoring option in Settings.
- This option enables the display of certain information regarding your connection while in an online match.
- This option is currently only available to a select group of players while we gather feedback and tune the associated values. We will communicate our plans for releasing this to a wider audience when more information is available.
- All other players will see this option as greyed out, and will not be able to toggle it on at this time.
Visuals
Made the following change:
- Updates to multiple kits and tifos.
Addressed the following issues:
- Scrolling line ups were not correctly displaying names.
- In VOLTA FOOTBALL, the avatar’s saved customizations were not displayed in some cases.
Mooi voor fifa 21 en maak ook effe toegankelijk dat je weer van party kan switchen tijdens een pot. Niet dat ik het speel maar zou fijn zijn want wacht daardoor vaak op vrienden in een party..