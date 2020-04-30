Voor Fortnite spelers kwam Epic Games recent met wat minder leuk nieuws, want de ontwikkelaar kondigde aan dat seizoen 3 pas op 4 juni van start zal gaan. Later dan gepland dus. Gelukkig worden de spelers nog wel voorzien van nieuwe content, zoals onlangs het in-game concert van Travis Scott. Nu was het wachten op de eerste informatie over het komende seizoen.

Die eerste informatie is nu in-game verschenen en het gaat om een aantal posters. Met de komst van update 12.50 zijn deze posters in de game te vinden en je kunt ze ook hieronder bekijken. Wat er precies gaat gebeuren is niet duidelijk. Het lijkt erop dat er mogelijk een natuurramp gaat plaatsvinden, waardoor de map verandert.

These are called: S13_Poster_Teasers!\ OUR FIRST TEASERS FOR SEASON 13 pic.twitter.com/FpvKv8xrdx — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) April 29, 2020

Tot slot zijn ook de patch notes van update 12.50 bekendgemaakt. Zoals je hieronder kunt zien gaat het vooral om bug fixes en er worden een aantal problemen aangekaart, waarvan de ontwikkelaar op de hoogte is.