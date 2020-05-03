

Toen Predator: Hunting Grounds ruim een week geleden uitkwam, duurde het slechts enkele dagen totdat er een update voor de game werd uitgebracht. Ontwikkelaar Illfonic heeft de afgelopen week vervolgens niet stil gezeten, want de studio heeft alweer een nieuwe patch uitgebracht.

Update 1.06 voor Predator: Hunting Grounds is nu te downloaden en weegt 360MB. De patch vereist dus niet al te veel schijfruimte, maar de changelog laat zien dat er alsnog behoorlijk wat verbeteringen en fixes worden doorgevoerd. De matchmaking is weer verder verbeterd en ditmaal is de balans van de wapens ook geoptimaliseerd.

Lees de patch notes van update 1.06 voor Predator: Hunting Grounds hieronder.