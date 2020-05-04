De fysieke edities van The Wonderful 101 Remastered zijn dan misschien wat uitgesteld, de digitale versie van de game staat nog steeds voor 22 mei op de planning. Intussen is ook de volledige lijst met Trophies voor deze titel online verschenen, dus de Trophy jagers onder ons kunnen zich al beginnen voorbereiden.
Zoals altijd bestaat de kans dat de lijst spoilers bevat, dus lees op eigen risico.
Platinum
Platinum Forever – Obtain all trophies
Goud
101% Wonderful Hero – Complete all stages on 101% Hard
Battle-Hardened Band of Heroes – Obtain the Unite Big ability
Platinum Paragon – Earn a Platinum or higher in all Operation Results screens.
Zilver
The Whole Wonderful 100 – Rally together 100 standing members
Operation Annihilation – Complete all secret missions
Treasure Hunter – Plunder half of the toilet treasures.
Figure Hunter – Obtain half of the total Wonderful Figures.
Full-Fledged Snooper – Obtain half of the hidden underground items
Brons
Meet the Wonderful 100! – Complete the Prologue
The Vile and Viscious Sixth – Defeat Laambo
You Sunk My Giant! – Defeat the Gah-Goojin
The Insidious, Immoral Fifth– Defeat Wanna
Undersea Assassin – Defeat Ohdarko
The Spiteful, Savage Third – Defeat Walltha
The Evil, Eldritch Fourth – Defeat Vijounne
The Little Prince – Defeat Vorkken
Itty-Bitty Invader – Defeat the Vaaiki
The Cold and Callous Commander – Defeat Gimme
The Brains of the Abominable Bunch – Defeat Jergingha
They are…The Wonderful 101! – Complete every operation
Hero in Training – Complete all stages on Normal
Wonderful Hero – Complete all stages on Hard
A Hundred Eyes See All – Get 50 members on the team
There’s A Little Justice in All of Us – Rescue 1000 civilians
Likeable Hero – Raise the level of a member to MAX
A Slot To Be Proud Of – Unlock a custom block shot
Eat Your Heart Out – Obtain all the Hero Heart pieces
En-gauged – Increase your Vital Gauge to the max
Fully Charged – Increase your Unite Gauge to the max
Turn That Evil Frown Upside Down – Recruit an enemy
Platinum! – Earn 10 Platinums of the Mission Result screen
Silver Savior – Earn an average of at least Silver across all Operation Results screens.
Ka-boing! – Repel 10 attacks using Unite Guts.
Return to Sender – Deflect 10 beams using the Unite Sword.
Heave Ho! – Execute at least 50 throws.
Mind If I Borrow That? – Obtain every type of weapon dropped by an enemy.
Mixing Apprentice – Mix 30 times
Rogue Hero – Wreck 3000 things
Battery Binge! – Collect 1000 Wonderful Batteries.
O-Parts Passion – Collect 10000000P in O-Parts.
Wonder-Jiujitsu – Successfully execute Ukemi 100 times.
Transcendent Teamwork – Use the Wonder-Liner to activate Unite Morph 100 times.
Around The World – Extend the Liner a total of at least 100 kilometers.
Uniting Black Belt – Land three types of Unite Morph attacks in a single combo.
Counter Master – Counter 30 enemy attacks.
Nice Try! – Earn an evade bonus at least 10 times.
Aspiring Technician – Obtain three skills
Morphing Maniac – Obtain all special Unite Morphs.
Custom Blocker – Obtain all the Custom Blocks.
Database Ace – Obtain all the Wonderful Files and GEATHJERK Files.