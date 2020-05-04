De fysieke edities van The Wonderful 101 Remastered zijn dan misschien wat uitgesteld, de digitale versie van de game staat nog steeds voor 22 mei op de planning. Intussen is ook de volledige lijst met Trophies voor deze titel online verschenen, dus de Trophy jagers onder ons kunnen zich al beginnen voorbereiden.

Zoals altijd bestaat de kans dat de lijst spoilers bevat, dus lees op eigen risico.

Platinum

Platinum Forever – Obtain all trophies

Goud

101% Wonderful Hero – Complete all stages on 101% Hard

Battle-Hardened Band of Heroes – Obtain the Unite Big ability

Platinum Paragon – Earn a Platinum or higher in all Operation Results screens.

Zilver

The Whole Wonderful 100 – Rally together 100 standing members

Operation Annihilation – Complete all secret missions

Treasure Hunter – Plunder half of the toilet treasures.

Figure Hunter – Obtain half of the total Wonderful Figures.

Full-Fledged Snooper – Obtain half of the hidden underground items

Brons

Meet the Wonderful 100! – Complete the Prologue

The Vile and Viscious Sixth – Defeat Laambo

You Sunk My Giant! – Defeat the Gah-Goojin

The Insidious, Immoral Fifth– Defeat Wanna

Undersea Assassin – Defeat Ohdarko

The Spiteful, Savage Third – Defeat Walltha

The Evil, Eldritch Fourth – Defeat Vijounne

The Little Prince – Defeat Vorkken

Itty-Bitty Invader – Defeat the Vaaiki

The Cold and Callous Commander – Defeat Gimme

The Brains of the Abominable Bunch – Defeat Jergingha

They are…The Wonderful 101! – Complete every operation

Hero in Training – Complete all stages on Normal

Wonderful Hero – Complete all stages on Hard

A Hundred Eyes See All – Get 50 members on the team

There’s A Little Justice in All of Us – Rescue 1000 civilians

Likeable Hero – Raise the level of a member to MAX

A Slot To Be Proud Of – Unlock a custom block shot

Eat Your Heart Out – Obtain all the Hero Heart pieces

En-gauged – Increase your Vital Gauge to the max

Fully Charged – Increase your Unite Gauge to the max

Turn That Evil Frown Upside Down – Recruit an enemy

Platinum! – Earn 10 Platinums of the Mission Result screen

Silver Savior – Earn an average of at least Silver across all Operation Results screens.

Ka-boing! – Repel 10 attacks using Unite Guts.

Return to Sender – Deflect 10 beams using the Unite Sword.

Heave Ho! – Execute at least 50 throws.

Mind If I Borrow That? – Obtain every type of weapon dropped by an enemy.

Mixing Apprentice – Mix 30 times

Rogue Hero – Wreck 3000 things

Battery Binge! – Collect 1000 Wonderful Batteries.

O-Parts Passion – Collect 10000000P in O-Parts.

Wonder-Jiujitsu – Successfully execute Ukemi 100 times.

Transcendent Teamwork – Use the Wonder-Liner to activate Unite Morph 100 times.

Around The World – Extend the Liner a total of at least 100 kilometers.

Uniting Black Belt – Land three types of Unite Morph attacks in a single combo.

Counter Master – Counter 30 enemy attacks.

Nice Try! – Earn an evade bonus at least 10 times.

Aspiring Technician – Obtain three skills

Morphing Maniac – Obtain all special Unite Morphs.

Custom Blocker – Obtain all the Custom Blocks.

Database Ace – Obtain all the Wonderful Files and GEATHJERK Files.