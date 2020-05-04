Onder het motto “games moeten niet altijd hyper realistisch zijn”, kondigden Coffee Stain Publishing en ontwikkelaar Easy Trigger Games een nieuwe retro coöp arcade shooter aan: maak kennis met de brutale wereld van Huntdown. Huntdown biedt je niet enkel de vertrouwde 2D gameplay mechanics van weleer, maar ook staat de game garant voor een fantastische sfeer: cheesy dialogen, over-the-top actie spektakel en personages die regelrecht uit een B-actiefilm zijn weggelopen, staan op je te wachten.

Huntdown komt op 12 mei uit voor zowel de PS4, Xbox One, Switch en pc. Hieronder kan je een beschrijving van de game vinden, zoals die op de officiële site wordt omschreven. Als je liever wat concrete gameplay ziet, dan is er uiteraard ook de trailer.

Crime doesn’t pay… unless you’re a bounty hunter.

In the mayhem-filled streets of the future where criminal gangs rule and cops fear to tread, only the bounty hunters can free the city from the corrupt fist of felony. Lay waste to the criminal underworld and make a killing in this hard boiled action comedy arcade shooter.

Key Features