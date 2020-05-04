

Ubisoft bracht onlangs Title Update 9 uit voor The Division 2 en er zit nu een aanvulling aan te komen met Title Update 9.1. Deze update zal halverwege mei moeten verschijnen of misschien iets later en de ontwikkelaar heeft nu alvast aangegeven wat we zoal kunnen verwachten.

Duidelijk is ook geworden dat de tweede Raid niet bij deze update inbegrepen zal zitten. De bedoeling is dat deze Raid in de lente uitkomt, maar er is momenteel nog een geen specifieke releasedatum bekend. Update 9.1 zal zich vooral richten op balansaanpassingen en ook zullen er evenementen toegevoegd worden.

In het korte overzicht hieronder alvast de eerste details.

TU9.1 should address the following:

NPC aggressiveness

NPC targeting accuracy

Grenade accuracy

FPS drops in the Dark Zones

The Warhound Convoy activity is considered too generous as-is, and is something the developers will look into for the patch.

Regular server-side updates will continue in the meantime, including a planned update next week. A release date for Title Update 9.1 is also anticipated next week.

Raid 2 Update

Currently, the second raid has a spring release and is not specifically tied to the June Title Update. They will announce the Raid release ahead of time so that you can prepare for it and gear up. They don’t want to combine the raid-release with a lot of balance changes, because the players need to know the game and have their builds ready to have a good chance to complete the raid.

So in short, you will know when the raid will drop ahead of time so that you have a chance to be ready. In addition to that, there’s also an Season update that introduces the Home League event.

Season Update

New Event – Home League

Runs for two weeks.

This is the first League to feature activities in New York.

Gain up to 60 ranks to earn 10 rewards, including a unique backpack trophy and an Exotic Cache.

Three Manhunt Targets are now available as of last week.