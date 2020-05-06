Gisteren kon je bij ons al lezen dat Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order een nieuwe update had gekregen, die een aantal nieuwe features met zich meebracht. Nu is ook de volledige changelog gedeeld door Respawn Entertainment en die geeft wat meer zicht op de aanpassingen.
Buiten de nieuwe features zijn er namelijk ook wat verbeteringen doorgevoerd. Een daarvan is dat block- en parry-animaties nu soepeler in elkaar overlopen. Tevens is het na het installeren van update 1.09 mogelijk om quick time events waarin je moet button bashen over te slaan.
De volledige lijst van wat de nieuwe patch voor Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order doet is als volgt:
General
- New Journey + added
- Unlocked after beating the game
- All cosmetic unlocks are carried over
- All lightsaber colours are available from the start
- Exclusive dark side-themed cosmetics available in NJ+
- Inquisitor uniform
- Protection and Defence I & II lightsaber parts
- Red kyber crystal
- Meditation Training game modes added as part of NJ+
- Combat Challenges
- Wave-based game modes to fight against preset enemies
- Battle Grid
- Sandbox-style game mode for players to make their own encounters
- Cosmetic rewards for BD-1
Accessibility
- Button-mashing quick-time events can now be skipped
- Needing to hold the Climb button can now be disabled
- Holding a button to confirm/interact with something can be changed to a button press
- Text size scaling options have been added
Bug Fixes and Tweaks
- Improved transitions between parry and block animations
- The Bog Rats on Bogano were sometimes floating. They should now be more grounded.
- Improved the transitions into and out of jumping and double jumping
- Fixed the issue where Cal could get stuck in an endless falling loop during air attacks
- Fixed the issue that would prevent Cal from progressing his journey when a Bounty Hunter would show up
- Improved overall responsiveness of gameplay and the reliability of actions based on player feedback
Nice
Ah nice. Jammer dat dit niet bij de release er al is bij zat.