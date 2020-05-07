Sony heeft alweer een nieuwe promotionele actie online gezet in de PlayStation Store en die draait om verborgen parels. Met andere woorden: de games die je al snel over het hoofd zou zien, maar die toch de moeite waard zijn, schaf je nu met korting aan.
De korting kan oplopen tot maar liefst 80% wat natuurlijk behoorlijk in de portemonnee scheelt. Hieronder hebben we alle games die in de aanbieding zijn op een rijtje gezet en voor de actuele prijs klik je op de link. Het overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier vinden.
- 101 WAYS TO DIE
- 7th Sector
- 7th Sector Collector’s Edition
- 8-Bit Armies Deluxe Edition
- 8-Bit Hordes Deluxe Edition
- 8-Bit Invaders Deluxe Edition
- A Knight’s Quest
- ABZÛ
- Accidents Will Happen Bundle
- ADR1FT
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
- Aerea Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition
- Alien Invasion
- Alienation
- Alienation DLC Season Pass
- American Fugitive
- Arise: A simple story
- Arizona Sunshine
- Arizona Sunshine – Dead Man DLC
- Arizona Sunshine – The Damned DLC
- Armikrog
- Assetto Corsa
- Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition
- Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir
- At Sundown: Shots in the Dark
- Bad North
- Banner Saga 1
- Banner Saga 2
- Banner Saga 3
- Banner Saga Trilogy
- BEDLAM THE GAME
- Bee Simulator
- Beholder 2
- Beholder Civic Duty Bundle
- Beholder Complete Edition
- BLACKSAD: Under the Skin
- BLACKWOOD CROSSING
- BLEED COMPLETE BUNDLE
- Blood Bowl 2
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition
- Blood Waves
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bloody Zombies
- Bomber Crew
- Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition
- Bomber Crew: American Edition
- Bound by Flame
- Bound
- Brothers: a Tale of two Sons
- Bucket Knight
- Candle: The Power of the Flame
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Cardpocalypse
- Cardpocalypse Mega Mutant Edition
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chimparty
- Citadel: Forged with Fire
- Concrete Genie – Deluxe Bundle
- Control Standard Edition
- CounterSpy
- DANDARA
- Danger Zone
- Danger Zone 2
- Danger Zone Bundle: Danger Zone and Danger Zone 2
- Dangerous Driving
- Dangerous Golf
- Dark Chronicle
- Dark Cloud
- Darkwood
- Darkwood – Special Edition
- Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition
- DEEMO – Reborn
- Defunct Deluxe Edition
- Déraciné
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition
- Dollhouse – Deluxe Edition
- Don’t Starve: Console Edition + Reign of Giants Expansion
- DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
- Elea – Deluxe Edition
- Entwined
- Escape Plan
- Escape Plan Collection
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
- Everybody’s Golf VR
- Extinction
- Extinction: Deluxe Edition
- Farmer’s Dynasty
- Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe Edition
- Farming Simulator 17
- Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition
- Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
- Firewall Zero Hour Digital Deluxe Edition
- Flashback
- Flat Heroes
- Flower
- flOw
- flOw Expansion Pack
- For The King
- Forbidden Siren
- Frantics
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Garfield Kart – Furious Racing
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
- GOLEM GATES DIGERATI
- GoNNER
- Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son
- Guacamelee! 2
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- Gun Club VR
- Guns Gore and Cannoli 2
- HELLDIVERS
- HELLDIVERS A New Hell Edition
- HELLDIVERS: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
- Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard
- Hunting Simulator
- Hustle Kings VR
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
- Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher
- Indivisible
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 1
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 2
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 3
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 4
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 5
- ITS QUIZ TIME
- JUMANJI: The Video Game
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Knowledge is Power
- Knowledge is Power: Decades
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass
- Lara Croft GO
- Last Day of June
- Let Them Come
- Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2-5 Bundle
- Life is Strange 2 Complete Season
- Life is Strange 2 Episode 1
- Life is Strange Season Pass
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition
- Little Nightmares
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
- Magicka 2
- Magicka 2: Special Edition
- Manual Samuel
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Matterfall
- Metropolis: Lux Obscura
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition
- Mosaic
- Mosaic 1% Edition
- Music Racer
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- My Time at Portia – Housewarming Gift Set
- Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
- Nidhogg
- Nidhogg 2
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Outcast – Second Contact Deluxe Edition
- Outward
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
- Overcooked! 2 – Campfire Cook Off
- Overcooked! 2 – Carnival of Chaos
- Overcooked! 2 – Night of the Hangry Horde
- Overcooked! 2 – Season Pass
- Overcooked! 2 – Surf ‘n’ Turf
- Overcooked! 2 – Too Many Cooks Pack
- Patapon 2 Remastered
- Pathologic 2
- Paw Patrol : On a Roll
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION.
- Perfect
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edi…
- Portal Knights
- Power Rangers Battle for the Grid: Collector’s Edition
- Pumped BMX +
- Race with Ryan
- ReadySet Heroes
- Real Farm
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – OST Combo
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition
- Reus
- Réussir : Code de la Route
- RIFTSTAR RAIDERS
- RIOT – Civil Unrest
- Risk of Rain 2
- Road Redemption
- Rush VR
- Sea of Solitude
- Seasons after Fall
- Serial Cleaner
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Shiny
- Shooty Fruity
- SLAIN
- SNAKEYBUS
- Sniper Elite 3
- Solo: Islands of the Heart
- Space Hulk Bundle
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Sparklite
- Spirit of the North
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Standard Edition
- STELLATUM
- Stifled
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
- Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Subnautica
- SUPER BLOOD HOCKEY
- Super Stardust Ultra
- Super Stardust Ultra VR
- Super Street: The game
- SURFWORLD SERIES
- Surviving Mars
- Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition
- Tearaway Unfolded
- That’s You!
- The Assembly
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Count Lucanor
- The Escapists 2 – Big Top Breakout
- The Escapists 2 – Dungeons and Duct Tape
- The Escapists 2 – The Glorious Regime
- The Escapists 2 – Wicked Ward
- The Escapists 2 Season Pass
- The Escapists DLC Bundle
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition
- The Hong Kong Massacre
- The Jackbox Party Bundle
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- The Jackbox Party Quadpack
- The Jackbox Party Quintpack
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy
- The Little Acre
- The Long Reach
- The Lost Morsel
- The Mooseman
- The Surge
- The Surge – Augmented Edition
- The Technomancer
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Toki
- Toren
- Truck Driver
- UNBOX: NEWBIE’S ADVENTURE
- Unravel Yarny Bundle
- VALFARIS
- Vaporum
- Wuppo
- Xenon Racer
- Yaga
- Yaga Bad Luck Bundle
- Yesterday Origins
Wat een troep
Tip voor PS Store sale liefhebbers: ga naar psprices en bookmark de site. Elke dag kan je zo makkelijk checken of er iets in prijs is verlaagd. Ook in te stellen op andere regio’s. In ieder geval een stuk overzichtelijker dan dit lijstje zonder prijsvermelding.
Zoveel games….maar helaas zit er niks voor mij tussen.
Ik zie er meerdere intresante tussen staan maar ik zoek de prijs later wel op
zitten wel een paar pareltjes tussen. Gelukkig maar want die japanse meuk sale was echt 100% bagger lijst (heb niks tegen japanners was puur die sale actie)
verborgen parels my ass,wat een shitshow
Zijn de jackbox party games wat? Had eigenlijk gehoopt op een Season pass sale oid
Dollhouse een hidden gem? Hidden mistake of my life.
Control en destiny 2 hidden gems? Zijn hele bekende games lol
@FrasierCrane: Als je op de store kijkt zie je dat je ook aladdin en lion king kan kopen. Is van een klein indie bedrijfje dat Disney heet.
Iemand ervaring met Regalia, lijkt me wel leuke rpg
@Anoniem-8709:
Daar kan ik nog mee inkomen dat niet veel mensen die games gezien/gespeeld hebben.
Is dat star wars iets? Lijkt mij wel grappig om een x uit te proberen
Ik blijf Serial Cleaner een leuke titel voor een videogame vinden.
Dan speel je toch gewoon iemand die kampt met smetvrees ?
Iemand ervaring met Arise: a simple story?
@Seb070NL: De vorige keer sprak ik je hier nog op aan dat het niet klopte, maar dit keer geef ik je groot gelijk. Wat een enorme bagger aan games.
@Anoniem-5207: alleen maar omdat het geen rpg troep heeft maakt het nog geen bagger