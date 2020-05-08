

Binnenkort verschijnt SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated voor onder andere de PlayStation 4 en de Trophies zijn nu al online gegaan op het PlayStation Network. Dat brengt ons bij het overzicht van alle te verzamelen trofeeën en het ziet er niet naar uit dat het heel ingewikkeld is.

Je zult wat bazen moeten verslaan, items moeten verzamelen en 100% bereiken. Gezien de game een wat jongere doelgroep als uitgangspunt heeft, zal het voor de ervaren Trophyjagers een makkie moeten zijn, maar daarom niet minder leuk.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated is vanaf 23 juni verkrijgbaar.

Platinum

Neptune’s Spatula

-Get all the other trophies for this game.

Goud

The Small Does Not Rule

-Defeat Robo-Plankton and neutralize SpongeBot SteelPants’ Brain.

Mega Spatula Seeker

-Get 75 Golden Spatulas.

Super Ultra Mega Spatula Seeker

-Get all 100 Golden Spatulas.

Sock Concert

-Find half (40) of Patrick’s Socks.

Sock Opera

-Find all (80) of Patrick’s Socks.

100% SpongeBob

-Get 100% completion. All golden spatulas and all socks.

Zilver

Super Spatula Seeker

-Get 25 Golden Spatulas.

Ultra Spatula Seeker

-Get 50 Golden Spatulas.

Sweet Victory

-Defeat Robo-Sandy in the Poseidome.

Toxic Terror

-Defeat Robo-Patrick in the Industrial Park.

SpongeBob vs SpongeBob!

-Defeat SpongeBot SteelPants in the Chum Bucket Lab.

Brons

Jellyfish Jam

-Defeat Jellyfish King

Spatula Seeker

-Collect 10 Golden Spatulas

Time For Tutorial

-Collect everything in Spongebob’s House

Squirrel Smasher

-Defeat 100 robots as Sandy

Star Smasher

-Defeat 100 robots as Patrick

Sponge Smasher

-Defeat 100 robots as SpongeBob

Life’s as extreme as you wanna make it!

-Clear all the Ski slopes in Sand Mountain

Hello, Bikini Bottom

-Find all the hidden Golden Spatulas in Bikini Bottom.

Sock Getter

-Find 15 of Patrick’s Socks

Surf’s Up!

-Finish the main missions of Goo Lagoon

Jellyfishing

-Complete Squidward’s Mission in Jellyfish Fields.

Uptown and Downtown

-Complete Mrs Puff’s Mission in Downtown Bikini Bottom.

Hit Rock Bottom

-Finish the main missions of Rock Bottom.

Keep it Rolling

-Complete the Rolling Ball Puzzle in Mermalair.

Kelp Forest of Fear

-Find all the Lost Campers in Kelp Forest.

Ship Shape

-Reclaim the Flying Dutchman’s ship in the Flying Dutchman’s Graveyard.

Sleepy Time

-Find all Golden Spatulas in the SpongeBob’s Dream level.

Robot encyclopedia

-Destroy at least one type of every robot in the game while playing the campaign. Bosses don’t count.

Shrimp Catcher

-Defeat Prawn in the Mermalair.

Shanghaied

-Defeat the Flying Dutchman.

Are you ready now?

-Talk to Squidward 10 times as SpongeBob.