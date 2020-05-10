

THQ Nordic is er erg vroeg bij, ze brengen in juni en juli een drietal games uit en van al deze games zijn de Trophies al online gegaan op het PlayStation Network. Eerder kon je de lijsten van Desperados III en SpongeBob SquarePants al bekijken en nu hebben we ook het overzicht van Destroy All Humans! voor je.

Deze Trophies zijn niet allemaal even duidelijk qua omschrijving als je het origineel niet gespeeld hebt. Heb je dat wel gedaan, dan zal je kunnen beamen dat het er niet al te moeilijk uitziet. Sterker nog, de platinum Trophy lijkt te bemachtigen zijn door simpelweg de game te spelen.

Lekker ontspannen dus op jacht naar de platinum. Dat kan vanaf 28 juli wanneer Destroy All Humans in de winkels ligt.

Platinum

Furon Perfection

-Obtain all trophies

Goud

Ace of Space

-Ace all challenges!

The Mandatory Option

-Complete all optional mission objectives! (Use the Holopoxdeck if you have to.)

For the Glory of the Furon Empire!

-Destroy humanity’s last hope and initiate the subjugation of the species

Zilver

Capitol Punishment

-Invade Capitol City

Hop the Hoop

-Display Furonic aeronautic prowess by soaring through giant human pastry without soiling your feet.

Do Feed the Sharks

-Demonstrate Furon free spirit near a warning sign placed by the human authorities

Unilateral Disarmament

-Destroy a certain irritating simian warlord once and for all

Impeached

-Destroy the pathetic human attempt at a robot overlord

Champion of Abduction

-Ace an Abduction challenge with a three-star rating

Furon Faster Race

-Ace a Race challenge with a three-star rating

Righteous Rampage

-Ace a Rampage challenge with a three-star rating

The Art of Armageddon

-Ace an Armageddon challenge with a three-star rating

Jerk of All Trades

-Obtain at least a two-star rating for each challenge type

Grade A Upgrade

-Fully upgrade one of the branches of a weapon or ability

Brons

Goin’ to Seed

-Invade Turnipseed Farm

Rockwell Death Knell

-Invade Rockwell

Immodesta

-Invade Santa Modesta

Area of Dissect

-Invade Area 42

Union Busting

-Invade Union Town

A Pox on Your Gear

-Upgrade Crypto at Pox’s Lab in the mothership

And a Pox on Your Saucer Too

-Upgrade your saucer at Pox’s Lab in the mothership

Down to the Challenge

-Revisit a missionless invasion site and complete a challenge there

Invasion of the Body Swappers

-Try out a new look for Crypto in the mothership’s archives

Return of the Clone II – Reloaded

-Re-visit a mission in the mothership archive’s Holopoxdeck

Swift Harvest

-Accelerate Brain Extract or Transmog by mashing that button like you mean it

No Time to Waste

-Destroy a human with a weapon and another with a psi ability at the same time

Covert Thoughts

-Stay covert by scanning primitive human thoughts

Harvest Season

-Recover a Furon Probe

Rejected for Probing

-Throw something into something else with the saucer’s Abducto Beam

Furonigami

-Explore the more offbeat parts of the mothership

Reduce, Abuse, Recycle

-Transmogrify an object to replenish your ammunition

Hot to Trot

-Evade a rocket by dashing

Brain Drain

-Consume a human brain to kickstart your shield regeneration

Simply Repulsive

-Use your saucer’s Repulse-O-Tron to fend off homing missiles

Gas-Guzzler Guzzler

-Abduct and drain a vehicle to replenish your saucer’s shields

When Two Humans Collide

-Use PK to destroy a human with another human

Man’s Inhumanity to Man

-Destroy multiple humans with a human-made explosive

As Is Tradition

-Abduct a cow with your saucer

Pyrokinesis

-Set something on fire, then use it to destroy a hapless human

Fly, My Pretties

-Throw a human into the air and juggle them