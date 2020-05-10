THQ Nordic is er erg vroeg bij, ze brengen in juni en juli een drietal games uit en van al deze games zijn de Trophies al online gegaan op het PlayStation Network. Eerder kon je de lijsten van Desperados III en SpongeBob SquarePants al bekijken en nu hebben we ook het overzicht van Destroy All Humans! voor je.
Deze Trophies zijn niet allemaal even duidelijk qua omschrijving als je het origineel niet gespeeld hebt. Heb je dat wel gedaan, dan zal je kunnen beamen dat het er niet al te moeilijk uitziet. Sterker nog, de platinum Trophy lijkt te bemachtigen zijn door simpelweg de game te spelen.
Lekker ontspannen dus op jacht naar de platinum. Dat kan vanaf 28 juli wanneer Destroy All Humans in de winkels ligt.
Platinum
Furon Perfection
-Obtain all trophies
Goud
Ace of Space
-Ace all challenges!
The Mandatory Option
-Complete all optional mission objectives! (Use the Holopoxdeck if you have to.)
For the Glory of the Furon Empire!
-Destroy humanity’s last hope and initiate the subjugation of the species
Zilver
Capitol Punishment
-Invade Capitol City
Hop the Hoop
-Display Furonic aeronautic prowess by soaring through giant human pastry without soiling your feet.
Do Feed the Sharks
-Demonstrate Furon free spirit near a warning sign placed by the human authorities
Unilateral Disarmament
-Destroy a certain irritating simian warlord once and for all
Impeached
-Destroy the pathetic human attempt at a robot overlord
Champion of Abduction
-Ace an Abduction challenge with a three-star rating
Furon Faster Race
-Ace a Race challenge with a three-star rating
Righteous Rampage
-Ace a Rampage challenge with a three-star rating
The Art of Armageddon
-Ace an Armageddon challenge with a three-star rating
Jerk of All Trades
-Obtain at least a two-star rating for each challenge type
Grade A Upgrade
-Fully upgrade one of the branches of a weapon or ability
Brons
Goin’ to Seed
-Invade Turnipseed Farm
Rockwell Death Knell
-Invade Rockwell
Immodesta
-Invade Santa Modesta
Area of Dissect
-Invade Area 42
Union Busting
-Invade Union Town
A Pox on Your Gear
-Upgrade Crypto at Pox’s Lab in the mothership
And a Pox on Your Saucer Too
-Upgrade your saucer at Pox’s Lab in the mothership
Down to the Challenge
-Revisit a missionless invasion site and complete a challenge there
Invasion of the Body Swappers
-Try out a new look for Crypto in the mothership’s archives
Return of the Clone II – Reloaded
-Re-visit a mission in the mothership archive’s Holopoxdeck
Swift Harvest
-Accelerate Brain Extract or Transmog by mashing that button like you mean it
No Time to Waste
-Destroy a human with a weapon and another with a psi ability at the same time
Covert Thoughts
-Stay covert by scanning primitive human thoughts
Harvest Season
-Recover a Furon Probe
Rejected for Probing
-Throw something into something else with the saucer’s Abducto Beam
Furonigami
-Explore the more offbeat parts of the mothership
Reduce, Abuse, Recycle
-Transmogrify an object to replenish your ammunition
Hot to Trot
-Evade a rocket by dashing
Brain Drain
-Consume a human brain to kickstart your shield regeneration
Simply Repulsive
-Use your saucer’s Repulse-O-Tron to fend off homing missiles
Gas-Guzzler Guzzler
-Abduct and drain a vehicle to replenish your saucer’s shields
When Two Humans Collide
-Use PK to destroy a human with another human
Man’s Inhumanity to Man
-Destroy multiple humans with a human-made explosive
As Is Tradition
-Abduct a cow with your saucer
Pyrokinesis
-Set something on fire, then use it to destroy a hapless human
Fly, My Pretties
-Throw a human into the air and juggle them
Wanneer kan je deze pre-orderen op PS Store? Ik had graag Saint Row 3 Remastered & Destroy All Humans! Remastered gepreordered. Ook mits ik via mail een 25% kortingscode heb ontvangen die maar tot 19 Mei geldig is! :O