

Desperados III staat op de kalender voor 16 juni later dit jaar en het belooft een interessante titel te worden. Meer over de game kan je lezen in onze preview, gezien we de game vorig jaar op de gamescom al even hebben mogen bekijken, waar Desperados III een goede indruk achterliet.

De Trophies zijn erg vroeg al online gegaan op het PlayStation Network en hieronder vind je ze allemaal op een rijtje. Het ziet er zo op het eerste gezicht niet heel ingewikkeld uit, wel vraagt de game om verschillende doelen te volbrengen met de personages, dus dat kan best tijdrovend zijn.

Ook belooft het een best uitdagende titel te worden, dus spelers hebben straks een mooi avontuur voor de boeg.

Platinum

Desperado

-Earn all trophies.

Goud

Veteran Bounty Hunter

-Kill 31 hidden Mimimi devs.

Sheriff’s Badge

-Earn 90 badges.

They Wear Red Bandanas

-Kill 75 Long Coats.

Most Entertaining

-Complete 5 of the Baron’s Challenges.

Chicken Dinner

-Kill all 3 golden chickens.

Zilver

Maneater Shrub

-Hide 750 bodies.

Someone Call the Undertaker

-Kill 1,000 guards.

Lindberg and Hutch

-Decide the outcome of a duel.

Watch Out Below!

-Kill 50 guards using the environment.

The Picnic

-Enjoy some cupcakes during a picnic.

Lost and Found

-Return the money to the bank.

Hardcore

-Finish a mission on “Desperado” difficulty.

Power Nap

-Interrupt an important healing procedure.

Seasoned Bounty Hunter

-Kill 15 of the hidden Mimimi devs.

Brons

Out of Sight, Out of Mind

-Hide 250 bodies.

Another One Bites the Dust

-Kill 500 guards.

Goodbye Colorado

-Blow up a bridge.

Goodbye Louisiana

-Meet Frank on a boat.

Package Delivered

-Take care of DeVitt.

Five Good Shots

-Defeat Frank.

Wait, Did You Say Marshal?

-Find Wayne.

Like Clockwork

-Execute a plan with all five characters.

Vendetta

-Kill DeVitt.

Inferno

-In the first part of the mission, burn 5 guards at once with oil traps.

Kaboom!

-Kill 5 guards at once with dynamite.

M-M-M-M-MONSTER KILL

-Kill 6 guards at once using only a single skill.

Gunslinger’s Creed

-Jump from a tower into a cart of hay.

Sorry Dad!

-Knock out your father.

Exterminator

-Kill 10 small animals in one mission.

Yakety Sax

-Make someone follow your footprints for 25 meters.

Need a Dentist?

-Find a patient for the dentist.

Good Girl

-Kill 75 guards with Bianca.

Damn Good Marksman

-Snipe 50 guards with McCoy.

Puppet Master

-Mind control 25 guards with Isabelle.

Follow Me Darling

-Make guards follow Kate for 1,000 meters total.

Doubletime

-Kill 200 guards using Cooper’s double shot.