Vorige week werd een nieuw IP door Bandai Namco aangekondigd: Scarlet Nexus, oftewel een game die “onze verwachtingen van JRPG’s moet veranderen met een krachtige futuristische look en een vlot combat systeem dat snelle actie met strategische planning combineert”. Althans toch volgens Bandai Namco America’s senior brand manager Stephen Akana in een recent interview. Voordien werd de game enkel aangekondigd voor de Xbox One en Xbox Series X, maar Bandai Namco heeft ons nu laten weten dat Scarlet Nexus ook naar zowel de PS4 als de PS5 zal komen.

Scarlet Nexus is een futuristische JRPG van de makers van “Tales of Vesperia”, waarin je als Yuito Sumeragi speelt die zijn speciale gaven, oftewel psionics, wil trainen om zo ooit de allerbeste te worden, zoals er nooit iemand was. Hij wordt hiervoor lid van de Other Suppression Force (OSF) om zo zijn doel te bereiken.

Momenteel is er nog geen concrete releasedatum van de game vrijgegeven, maar wel al een eerste trailer. Ook kan je hieronder een korte beschrijving van de game nalezen, die je wat meer over de wereld van Scarlet Nexus vertelt.

In a far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changing the world as we know it.

Just as humanity was entering this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a thirst for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity.

Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our chance to fight the onslaught from above. To this day, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense.

Take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, a new recruit to the OSF aiming to become an elite psionic like the one who saved him as a child. Armed with a talent in psycho-kinesis, explore the futuristic city of New Himuka and uncover the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in Scarlet Nexus.

