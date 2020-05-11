

Sony PlayStation heeft de PlayStation Store in China tijdelijk gesloten, zo laat men weten via het officiële Weibo account. De reden die Sony geeft is dat ze de PlayStation Store offline hebben gehaald vanwege een ‘veiligheidsupgrade’, maar er worden verder geen details gegeven.

Volgens analist Daniel Ahmad zouden er achterdeurtjes in de Chinese PlayStation Store zitten waardoor het mogelijk was om te switchen naar andere Stores, wat dus blijkbaar niet de bedoeling is. Omwille hiervan zou Sony de Store offline hebben gehaald om het op te lossen.

“The only reason I’m posting is this, and i kid you not, is because an Xbox fanboy claimed on Weibo that they reported to authorities about certain back door elements that are easily accessible to switch to overseas services. Was taken down right after.”

Wanneer de PlayStation Store er weer live gaat is niet duidelijk.

The PlayStation Store (PSN) has been temporarily suspended in Mainland China from 7am on May 10. No time or date given for resumption of services.

The official reason given is to carry out security upgrades. But it is unclear what this means exactly. pic.twitter.com/ZoU71zR9tX

— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 10, 2020