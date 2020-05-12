

Battlefield V zal deze zomer de laatste content update ontvangen en dan is het voor die titel wat betreft ondersteuning vanuit DICE gedaan. Tot die tijd blijft de ontwikkelaar wel patches uitbrengen om problemen in de game aan te pakken en op te lossen.

Dat doen ze vandaag om 11:00 uur met update 6.6, waarvoor de game even offline gaat. Nadien is de update te downloaden voor de PlayStation 4. Samen met deze aankondiging gaf DICE ook gelijk een overzicht van patch notes vrij en die hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.