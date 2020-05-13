Er is vandaag weer een nieuwe sale online gegaan in de PlayStation Store, dit onder de noemer ‘Extended Play Promotion’ en deze sale richt zich op uitbreidingen voor diverse games. Het gaat om bijna 200 aanbiedingen, dus als je die ene Season Pass, upgrade, voertuig en meer nog wilde hebben, dan is het zeker aan te raden om de sale even te checken.
We hebben hieronder het overzicht van alle aanbiedingen op een rijtje gezet en voor de actuele prijs verwijzen we je graag naar de PlayStation Store. De gehele sale in de PlayStation Store kun je hier vinden.
Alle aanbiedingen zijn geldig tot woensdag 27 mei.
- Amtrak SW1000R Loco Add-On
- AO Tennis 2
- Assassin’s Creed ®IV Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – GOLD EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – Season Pass
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Season of Infamy: Most…
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Season Pass
- BATTLEFIELD V and EA SPORTS™ UFC® 3 Bundle
- BATTLEFIELD V YEAR 2 EDITION
- Battlefield™ V – Chapter 6 Premium Booster Pack
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition
- BR Class 31
- BR Class 33
- BR Class 52
- BR Heavy Freight Pack
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
- Caltrain MP36PH-3C ‘Baby Bullet’
- Canadian National Oakville Subdivision
- CODE VEIN Season Pass
- Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxid…
- DARK SOULS™ III : The Ringed City™
- DARK SOULS™ III: Ashes of Ariandel™
- DayZ
- DayZ Livonia
- DB BR 155
- DB BR 182
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Editi…
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
- Dragon Age™: Inquisition DLC Bundle
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra DLC Pack 1
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra DLC Pack 2
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra DLC Pack 3
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra DLC Pack 4
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super Pack 1
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super Pack 2
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super Pack 3
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super Pack 4
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 Pre-Order Bonus
- Dying Light Season Pass
- Dying Light: The Following
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Champions Edition
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition
- East Coastway
- Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor
- Fallout 76
- FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE
- Far Cry 4 Season pass
- Far Cry® 5 + Far Cry® New Dawn Complete Editi…
- Far Cry® 5 + Far Cry® New Dawn Ultimate Editi…
- Far Cry® New Dawn Deluxe Edition
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe
- Fishing Sim World®: Pro Tour – Quad Lake Pass
- Fishing Sim World®: Pro Tour Collector’s Edition
- For Honor Complete Edition
- FOR HONOR Marching Fire Edition
- Giant Carp Pack
- Gigantica Road Lake
- GTAV Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark…
- GTAV Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark C…
- GTAV Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card …
- Jezioro Bestii
- Jurassic World Evolution: Carnivore Dinosaur Pa…
- Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s Sanctuary
- Jurassic World Evolution: Cretaceous Dinosaur P…
- Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Dinosaur Pack
- Jurassic World Evolution: Herbivore Dinosaur Pa…
- Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park
- Jurassic World Evolution: Secrets of Dr Wu
- Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass
- Just Cause 3: Mech Land Assault
- Just Cause 3: Reaper Missile Mech
- Just Cause 3: Sky Fortress
- Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Amorous Adventures
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the Pa…
- Lago del mundo
- Laguna Iquitos
- Lake Arnold
- Lake Dylan
- Lake Williams
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham Season Pass
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains Season Pass
- LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection
- LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass
- LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Season P…
- Long Island Rail Road
- MADDEN NFL 20 DELUXE EDITION BUNDLE PREORDER
- MADDEN NFL 20 SUPER DELUXE EDITION PREORDER
- Main Spessart Bahn
- Metro Exodus – Sam’s Story
- Metro Exodus – The Two Colonels
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Lord of th…
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Season Pass
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ The Bright…
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™-Game of th…
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Ed…
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Expansion Pass
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Story Expansi…
- NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass
- NARUTO STORM 4 : Road to Boruto Expansion
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 2
- Need for Speed™ Deluxe Bundle
- Need for Speed™ Heat Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed™ Ultimate Bundle
- NHL 20 DELUXE EDITION BUNDLE
- NHL 20 ULTIMATE EDITION BUNDLE
- Northern Trans-Pennine
- Persona 5: Costume & BGM Bundle
- Persona 5: Persona Bundle
- PVZ BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE SEASONS EATINGZ BUNDLE
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition
- Rhein-Ruhr Osten
- Rugby 20
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Expansion Bundle
- SIMS 4 BACKYARD STUFF (SP8)
- SIMS 4 BASE GAME+ SIMS 4 CATS AND DOGS BUNDLE
- SIMS 4 COOL KITCHEN STUFF (SP3)
- SIMS 4 DINE OUT (GP3)
- SIMS 4 FITNESS STUFF (SP11)
- SIMS 4 JUNGLE ADVENTURE (GP6)
- SIMS 4 KIDS ROOM STUFF (SP7)
- SIMS 4 LAUNDRY DAY STUFF (SP13)
- SIMS 4 LUXURY PARTY STUFF (SP1)
- SIMS 4 MOSCHINO (SP15)
- SIMS 4 MOVIE HANGOUT STUFF (SP5)
- SIMS 4 OUTDOOR RETREAT (GP1)
- SIMS 4 PARENTHOOD (GP5)
- SIMS 4 PERFECT PATIO STUFF (SP2)
- SIMS 4 REALM OF MAGIC (GP8)
- SIMS 4 ROMANTIC GARDEN STUFF (SP6)
- SIMS 4 SPA DAY (GP2)
- SIMS 4 SPOOKY STUFF (SP4)
- SIMS 4 STRANGERVILLE (GP7)
- SIMS 4 TODDLER STUFF (SP12)
- SIMS 4 VAMPIRES (GP4)
- SIMS 4 VINTAGE GLAMOUR STUFF (SP9)
- Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bun…
- SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ Season Pass
- STAR WARS JEDI FALLEN ORDER DELUXE EDITION BUNDLE
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ Ultimate Edition
- Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific War
- Tackle Box Equipment Pack
- Tees Valley Line
- TEKKEN 7 – DLC4: Anna Williams
- TEKKEN 7 – DLC5: Lei Wulong
- TEKKEN 7 – DLC6: Craig Marduk
- TEKKEN 7 – DLC7: Armor King
- TEKKEN 7 – DLC8: Julia Chang
- TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 3
- TEKKEN 7 Eliza Character
- The Crew® 2 Standard Edition
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansi…
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Ultimate …
- The Division 2 Warlords of New York
- The Sims 4 – Deluxe Party Edition
- The Surge 2 – Season Pass
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year E…
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Season…
- Tournament Bass Pack
- Train Sim World® 2020
- Train Sim World® 2020 Collector’s Edition
- Train Sim World®: Peninsula Corridor: San Fran…
- Train Sim World®: Ruhr-Sieg Nord
- Trials® Rising – Expansion pass
- Trophy Hunters Equipment Pack
- Tropico 6 – Llama of Wall Street
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperiu…
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition
- Watch Dogs® 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Watch Dogs®2 – Season Pass
- Watch_Dogs™ Season Pass
- West Somerset Railway
- Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass
- Wolfenstein® II: The Adventures of Gunslinger …
- Wolfenstein® II: The Deeds of Captain Wilkins …
- Wolfenstein® II: The Diaries of Agent Silent D…
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Deluxe Ed…
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Digital D…
- World War Z – Season Pass
- WRC Collection
- WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition
Niet veel soeps
Uitbreiding van Division 2 voor mij!