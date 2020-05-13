

Er is vandaag weer een nieuwe sale online gegaan in de PlayStation Store, dit onder de noemer ‘Extended Play Promotion’ en deze sale richt zich op uitbreidingen voor diverse games. Het gaat om bijna 200 aanbiedingen, dus als je die ene Season Pass, upgrade, voertuig en meer nog wilde hebben, dan is het zeker aan te raden om de sale even te checken.

We hebben hieronder het overzicht van alle aanbiedingen op een rijtje gezet en voor de actuele prijs verwijzen we je graag naar de PlayStation Store. De gehele sale in de PlayStation Store kun je hier vinden.

Alle aanbiedingen zijn geldig tot woensdag 27 mei.