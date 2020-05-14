

Het coronavirus heeft wat impact gehad op de Sony releases, zoals The Last of Us: Part II, Iron Man VR en Ghost of Tsushima. Inmiddels hebben die games een nieuwe releasedatum en het ziet er naar uit dat die wel gehaald gaan worden. Later dit jaar staat er natuurlijk nog een andere grote release op de planning, de PlayStation 5.

Sony heeft nogmaals aangegeven dat het coronavirus vooralsnog geen impact heeft gehad op de ontwikkeling van de nieuwe console. De PlayStation 5 ligt nog altijd op schema voor een release in dit najaar, dus we hoeven ons geen zorgen te maken.

“PlayStation 5 on track for launch in this holiday season. No major issues in game software development at this point,”

“Regarding the launch of the PlayStation 5, although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges in regards to part of the testing process and the qualifications of production lines, development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season.”