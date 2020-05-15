Media Molecule heeft weer een nieuwe update voor Dreams klaarstaan, die je nu kunt downloaden. Het gaat om update 2.11 en het betreft hier een kleine patch voor de game.
De inhoud van deze update zijn voornamelijk quality of life toevoegingen en bug fixes, die voor de vele gebruikers erg handig zullen zijn. We hebben de details hieronder voor je opgesomd.
New features
- Welcome Garden Gameplay Pack: This exciting wee pack introduces new toys to use in create mode that complement the Welcome Garden Art and Character packs. Have a play around and see what you can come up with!
- “Irrelevant” button added to Community Jams: There’s been a lot of community conversation around off-topic jam content. To improve the voting experience, we’ve added a button to allow you to flag any jam content that isn’t relevant to the jam theme.
- Level cap increase to 999: Some of you intrepid dreamers have started inching up on our existing level limit, so we’ve boosted the maximum.
Updates & Improvements
- Added “Recommended Dreamers” row to DreamSurfing: We’re working on new ways to help you find even more content you’ll enjoy playing, including this new playlist.
- Update to DreamSurfing banners: This update allows us to change the in-game banners more easily, so that we can highlight more community creations and cool stuff!
- Crash fixes
- Various bug fixes
Was alweer vergeten dat dit bestond…