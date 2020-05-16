

Eerder liet id Software al weten wat ze in de pijplijn hadden zitten voor DOOM Eternal aangaande de eerste update. Inmiddels is die update uitgerold voor de game op verschillende platformen en het gaat hier om patch 1.03. Deze update is ongeveer 3.4GB groot, dus downloaden en installeren mag niet al te lang duren.

De belangrijkste nieuwe features hebben we al uitgelicht, dus daarvoor verwijzen we je graag naar dit artikel. Hieronder hebben we alle patch notes van deze update voor je, zodat je helemaal up-to-date bent.