Het is intussen al even geleden dat we nog iets van Anthem hebben gehoord, je weet wel die ene game van BioWare die met veel toeters en bellen werd aangekondigd, maar met evenveel boegeroep werd ontvangen bij de launch. EA zelf moest uiteindelijk toegeven dat de game geen succes was, en kondigde enkele maanden geleden aan dat Anthem helemaal herwerkt zou worden, Anthem 2.0 zo u wil. Als dat bij jou enige hype heeft opgewekt, hebben we echter geen leuk nieuws voor je.

In een recente blogpost werd namelijk duidelijk dat deze nieuwe Anthem toch nog wel even op zich zal laten wachten. Christian Dailey, Studio Director bij BioWare Austin, legt uit hoe dit komt:

“The Anthem incubation team has kicked off and we are starting to validate our design hypotheses. Incubation is a term we use internally – it essentially means we are going back and experimenting/prototyping to improve on the areas where we believe we fell short and to leverage everything that you love currently about Anthem. We are a small team – about 30-ish, earning our way forward as we set out to hit our first major milestone goals. Spoiler – this is going to be a longer process. And yes, the team is small but the whole point of this is to take our time and go back to the drawing board. And a small team gives us the agility a larger one can’t afford.”

Anthem wordt dus momenteel in zijn geheel herwerkt door een erg klein team, maar het lijkt erop dat de veranderingen die zullen komen wel degelijk erg ingrijpend en tijdrovend zullen zijn. De huidige omstandigheden zullen bovendien ook wel ergens invloed hierop uitoefenen. Dailey benadrukte echter wel dat het nieuwe Anthem meer zal proberen inzetten op de feedback van de community:

“We really want this experience to be different for the team and our players, but we know we have some tough challenges to tackle. We want to include you as we go and be open and honest with where we are at and what the expectations are with where we are going. The reality is you will see things that look awesome but end up on the cutting room floor or things that you might think suck that you feel we are spending too much time on – but in the spirit of experimentation this is all OK. We really want to provide you all the transparency we can because of your passion and interest in Anthem. But, with that comes seeing how the sausage is made – which is not always pretty by the way.”