Het EK voor voetbal is wegens de coronapandemie helaas uitgesteld naar 2021, maar we kunnen middels eFootball PES 2020 toch nog een kampioen zien verschijnen. Konami heeft namelijk via een persbericht bevestigd dat de Euro 2020 update vanaf 4 juni gratis beschikbaar zal zijn voor alle platformen.
Omdat het echte toernooi verplaatst is naar volgend jaar, zal er bijvoorbeeld geen ‘team van het toernooi’ zijn en een aantal in-game evenementen zijn niet aanwezig. Wat we sowieso wél mogen verwachten staat hieronder beschreven. De update komt samen met Data Pack 7.0, maar de exacte grootte van het bestand is nog niet bekend.
- All 55 UEFA national teams, squad rosters and existing kits will be available
- The official UEFA EURO 2020™ tournament mode will be added as planned
- Faithful and highly realistic recreations of Wembley Stadium and Saint Petersburg Stadium will be added as planned
- The official UEFA EURO 2020™ Group Stage match ball will be available at launch
- UEFA EURO 2020™ Featured Players, themed Matchdays and other in-game events are still planned but subject to change, with further details to be shared in-game
- The official UEFA EURO 2020™ Team of the Tournament will no longer be released
Mooi zo en met supporters !