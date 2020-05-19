

Het EK voor voetbal is wegens de coronapandemie helaas uitgesteld naar 2021, maar we kunnen middels eFootball PES 2020 toch nog een kampioen zien verschijnen. Konami heeft namelijk via een persbericht bevestigd dat de Euro 2020 update vanaf 4 juni gratis beschikbaar zal zijn voor alle platformen.

Omdat het echte toernooi verplaatst is naar volgend jaar, zal er bijvoorbeeld geen ‘team van het toernooi’ zijn en een aantal in-game evenementen zijn niet aanwezig. Wat we sowieso wél mogen verwachten staat hieronder beschreven. De update komt samen met Data Pack 7.0, maar de exacte grootte van het bestand is nog niet bekend.