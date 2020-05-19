Call of Duty: Modern Warfare en Warzone hebben vandaag een nieuwe update ontvangen en die is met 20GB behoorlijk groot. Update 1.21 komt met een uitgebreide changelog, want er wordt wat nieuwe content aan de game toegevoegd. Ook worden er een hoop zaken aangepast.
Wat betreft de nieuwe toevoegingen. De map Aisle 9 is nu beschikbaar in de Gunfight modus en Hardhat is de nieuwe multiplayer map. Verder kun je nu Special Operations opnieuw spelen, maar dan met modifiers aan, zoals enkel headshots en meer. Wekelijks zul je er nieuwe beloningen mee kunnen verdienen.
Ook zou het nu mogelijk moeten zijn om klassieke Battle Royale te spelen in Warzone, waarbij je geen mogelijkheid hebt om spelers terug te kopen. Dood is dood.
What’s New
- Call of Duty Endowment “Fearless” Pack is now available!
- New Gunfight Map, Aisle 9!
- New Multiplayer Map, Hardhat!
- Modified Special Operations! Replay existing Operations with a twist! Some enemies may charge more frequently or maybe they can only be taken down with headshots. Check out new Modified Special Operations and earn new rewards each week!
Playlist Update
Modern Warfare
- Realism Moshpit with NVG
- Reinfected Ground War
- Core Ground War
- Blueprint Gunfight
- Aisle 9 Face Off Moshpit!
- Hard Hat 24/7!
Warzone
- BR Solos
- BR Trios
- BR Quads
- Blood Money Quads
- Armor Box (available via loot on the ground and purchasable at Buy Stations): Resupply the entire team’s armor
- Added Most Wanted contracts back (in addition to the other 3 contracts, none have been removed)
Loot Update
- Added the new SKS (legendary only)
Updated 5 New Blueprints:
- AX-50 – Epic
- Kilo 141 – Legendary
- FAL – Epic
- MP7 – Legendary
- AUG- Epic
Gulag Loadouts
The Gulag will now randomly choose from 6 ARs and 4 SMGs. All automatic, no burst or single fire guns included: Kilo 141
- M4
- AK-47
- M13
- SCAR
- Ram-7
- MP5
- AUG
- P90
- Striker 45
General Fixes
- Infected and Gun Game now feature playlist text to reinforce that KDR and win loss are not affected
- Blueprint variants of Gun Game and Gunfight can now be enabled in custom match advanced options for their respective modes
- Added the fire throwing knife to restricted equipment for CDL
- Fix for the ‘Splash Guard’ shotgun weapon camo not applying properly to the weapon
- Fixed a bug where on occasion, your selected Operator would not appear in the squad walk
- Added a ‘Hold to Use’ option that allows you to choose between a hold or a press for the interaction button on keyboard and mouse
- Adjusted the Monitor Distance Coefficient slider option to maximum value from 2.00 to 5.00
- Out of map exploit fixes across various maps
- Fixed a bug where players could take the ATV out of the map on Aniyah Palace
- Fix for an XP exploit in Hardpoint
- Fix for the ‘Time to Reap’ watch not displaying the time
- Fix for the ‘Blue Skies’ watch appearing backwards when worn
- Fix for some players spawning facing a wall while playing FFA on Talsik Backlot
- Demolition: Added VO to alert the defending team a bomb site was destroyed
- One in the Chamber: This mode is now available in custom games!
- Regular Infected playlist now has random care package drops!
- Gun Game Reloaded is now in the Quick Play filter.
Gunfight
- Fire throwing knife is now available in OSP mode
- Fixes to the Snapshot grenade so it functions as intended in OSP mode
- Reinfected Ground War:
- Removed IAV and Counter UAV
- Added a hint to tutorialize how to sky dive in this mode
- Do not show death icon when a player uses Field Upgrade Tac Insert to skydive
- Deaths from Field Upgrade Tac Insert (skydive) no longer count as deaths on the scoreboard
- Kills & Deaths do not count against your lifetime records in this mode, this is purely to reflect the accurate KDR on the scoreboard
- Lower Juggernaut health in this mode only
- No longer give killstreak points on kills if the player is in your party
- Significantly lowered damage from killstreaks if the player called out the killstreak and then moved to the infected team
- Added ATV visibility on the map to avoid players hiding while riding the ATV
Challenges/Missions
- Fix for Rodion’s Season 3, Objective 3 Mission from not tracking properly (“Purchase the Armor Bundle in Warzone 2 times while using Rodion as your Allegiance Operator”)
- Fix for the “Use the Dead Silence Field Upgrade in 3 different matches” not tracking properly
Weapons
Renetti
- Reduced the max ammo reserve
- MK3 Burst Mod – Significant hip spread increase
- MK3 Burst Mod – Small decrease to damage
- Reduced damage when Akimbo and MK3 Burst Mod are both equipped
FAL
- Decrease to ADS time
SCAR
- Decrease to ADS time
Light Machine Guns
- Lowered ammo count for reload warning on belt fed LMGs
- Reduced penalty for holding breath too long with sniper scopes
- Fix for the level 34 unlock of the Renetti showing the Merc Foregrip
VLK Rogue
- Increased rate of fire
- Increased close damage range for 12 gauge
- Increased damage range to 6” Revolt barrel
Holger 26
- Increased move speed
- Improved ADS time
- Slight recoil reduction
Holger 26 FTAC 8.98” Spitfire Barrel
- Improved ADS time
- Faster movement
- Reduced hip spread
Holger 26 XRK Ultralight Barrel
- Improved ads time
Holger 26 30 Round Magazine
- Reduced sprint out time
- Improved ADS time
- Faster movement
- Improved hip spread profile
Holger 26 No Stock
- Increased sprint out time
- Faster movement
- Reduced hip spread
- Improved ADS time
Holger 26 Stippled Grip
- Improved ADS time
Warzone
- Fix for a bug where a player could become immune to the gas if they were bought back as the final circle was closing
- Fix for a rare bug that left a player in the Gulag until the end of the match
- PC: Fixed an issue where the gas mask overlay could remain on screen after leaving the gas and entering a vehicle
- Removed the option to “Squad Fill” while in BR Solo
- Fix for voice chat sometimes cutting out during a match
- Reduced the RPG kill radius for players with full armor
- Final circle now moves (BR)
- The Most Wanted contract has had the time reduced from 5 minutes to 3 minutes
- Replaced Shield Turret with Armor Box at Buy Stations (Shield Turret is still in loot)
Special Operators
- When players are respawned via the plane their weapons will now start with at least one full magazine each, to fix getting into situations where you could respawn without any ammo
- Operation Headhunter – Fix for the players keeping the Gunship munition if the team wipes during the tank assault section
- Operation Brimstone – Fix for the Extraction Crate appearing to be already open if the team had wiped and restarted earlier in the match
Survival
- PS4: Atlas Superstore has been added to Survival Mode
- Teammates respawned via the ‘Respawn Flare’ item will now come back with full armor, to help them survive their dangerous respawns better
- Disallow usage of the ‘Respawn Flare’ item if no teammates are currently in last stand or spectating, and display why
- Fix for missing dialog, store icons, and sounds during the buy phase
- Fix for missing message display for players attempting to use the minigun at the weapons store
- Fix for the ammo store not filling your magazine, and only your stock, and fix its missing sounds
- Made the assorted stores’ Cash font easier to read on dark screens
- Players now get $10 per hit on enemy helicopters
die van de gulag komt echt als een dikke verrassing,maar het gas is nog steeds niet aangepast,het gaat gewoon te snel,als je mobility niet laag is,dan red je het nooit
Hou nou toch gewoon eens die playlist Rust/Shoot House/Shipment. Wordt voor mij in ieder geval weer wat minder spelen deze week.
zolang ze Fortnite verslaan hebben ze mijn zegen.
Fortnite is de ver-casual-isering van de hedendaagse gamer net als “mobile gaming” het moet weg, kapot, en nog meer dingen die ik hier niet ga noemen.
Weer geen duo mode, dacht dat ze dat wel beloofd hadden dit seizoen.
@Anoniem-4643: niet beloofd maar wel gezegd dat ze er mee bezig zijn. Schijnt bij launch van seizoen 4 te komen dus over twee weken.
Toch maar eens opstarten whoop whoop
Sommige bunkers zijn nu ook open, je kan er alleen in als je pasje gevonden heb. In deze bunkers liggen nieuwe loot, en een nuke. Plus telefoon gesprekken in het russisch.