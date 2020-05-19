

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare en Warzone hebben vandaag een nieuwe update ontvangen en die is met 20GB behoorlijk groot. Update 1.21 komt met een uitgebreide changelog, want er wordt wat nieuwe content aan de game toegevoegd. Ook worden er een hoop zaken aangepast.

Wat betreft de nieuwe toevoegingen. De map Aisle 9 is nu beschikbaar in de Gunfight modus en Hardhat is de nieuwe multiplayer map. Verder kun je nu Special Operations opnieuw spelen, maar dan met modifiers aan, zoals enkel headshots en meer. Wekelijks zul je er nieuwe beloningen mee kunnen verdienen.

Ook zou het nu mogelijk moeten zijn om klassieke Battle Royale te spelen in Warzone, waarbij je geen mogelijkheid hebt om spelers terug te kopen. Dood is dood.