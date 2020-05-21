Vorige week ging de ‘Haal meer uit je games’ sale van start in de PlayStation store, zoals je hier kunt lezen. Met bijna 200 aanbiedingen zitten er erg interessante deals tussen, maar er zijn nog twee sales online gegaan in de tussentijd die eveneens interessante deals bevatten.
Het gaat om de – inmiddels bekende – ‘Games voor minder dan…’ sales, waarbij er twee categorieën zijn: €5,- en €15,-. Beide sales hebben richting de 100 aanbiedingen en vanzelfsprekend zitten ook hier mooie deals tussen. Hieronder hebben we ze op een rijtje gezet en voor de overzichten in de PlayStation Store kan je hier en hier terecht.
Onder €5,-
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- INSIDE – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Beach Buggy Racing – Van €9,99 voor €1,99
- LIMBO – Van €8,99 voor €3,99
- Risk – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- How to Survive 2 – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- DUCATI – 90th Anniversary – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- Life Is Strange Episode 2 – Van €4,99 voor €0,99
- Life Is Strange Episode 3 – Van €4,99 voor €0,99
- Life Is Strange Episode 4 – Van €4,99 voor €0,99
- Life is Strange Episode 5 – Van €4,99 voor €0,99
- Kona – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
- Kona VR Add-on – Van €5,99 voor €0,99
- The Town of Light – Van €19,99 voor €2,99
- Amnesia: Collection – Van €28,49 voor €3,99
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
- Grow Home – Van €7,99 voor €4,99
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Extended Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions – Van €14,99 voor €3,99
- Armello – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- Duck Game – Van €12,99 voor €4,99
- WWE 2K20 Accelerator – Van €4,99 voor €3,49
- Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn – Van €23,99 voor €3,99
- Vector Unit Triple Pack – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN – Van €3,99 voor €1,49
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN – Van €3,99 voor €1,49
- Puyo Puyo Champions – Van €9,99 voor €3,59
- PAC-MAN 256 – Van €4,99 voor €1,49
- Riptide GP2 – Van €6,99 voor €1,99
- Riptide GP: Renegade – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Riptide GP Bundle – Van €12,99 voor €3,99
- Fractured Minds – Van €1,99 voor €0,99
- Super Dungeon Bros – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Complete Bundle – Van €7,99 voor €1,99
- Queen’s Quest 2: Stories of Forgotten Past – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Queen’s Quest 3: The End of Dawn – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- 2Dark – Van €19,99 voor €4,99
- The Swapper – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
- Hue – Van €14,99 voor €2,99
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II – Van €14,99 voor €3,59
- Sonic Mania: Encore DLC – Van €4,99 voor €1,99
- Carnival Games® VR: Alley Adventure – Van €7,99 voor €3,99
- Shiftlings – Van €14,99 voor €3,99
- Marooners – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Alcatraz – Van €2,49 voor €0,99
- Escape Team – Van €3,99 voor €0,99
- Grim Legends 3: The Dark City – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Uncanny Valley – Van €14,49 voor €3,99
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday – Van €11,99 voor €3,99
- Duct Tapes are Forever – Van €3,99 voor €0,99
- Masters of Anima – Van €9,99 voor €2,49
- The Council – Episode 2: Hide and Seek – Van €6,99 voor €1,99
- The Council – Episode 3: Ripples – Van €6,99 voor €1,99
- The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges – Van €6,99 voor €1,99
- The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate – Van €6,99 voor €1,99
- Modern Tales: Age of Invention – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Action Henk – Van €14,99 voor €3,99
- Thomas Was Alone – Van €7,99 voor €1,99
- Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink – Van €14,99 voor €3,99
- Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Stealth Inc: Ultimate Edition – Van €12,99 voor €2,99
- Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones – Van €14,99 voor €3,99
- My Brother Rabbit – Van €14,99 voor €3,99
- Arcade Apocalypse Bundle – Van €11,99 voor €2,99
- The Swindle – Van €14,99 voor €3,99
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Penarium – Van €8,99 voor €0,99
- MouseCraft – Van €7,99 voor €1,99
- Eventide 2: Sorcerer’s Mirror – Van €14,99 voor €3,99
- Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery – Van €14,99 voor €4,99
- Titan Attacks! – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Ultratron – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Nova-111 – Van €9,99 voor €1,99
- Omega Strike – Van €11,99 voor €3,99
- Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut – Deluxe Edition – Van €24,99 voor €4,99
- Bleed – Van €9,99 voor €2,99
- Bleed – Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €4,99
- Monster Slayers – Van €14,99 voor €3,99
- Nefarious – Van €14,99 voor €3,99
- Attractio – Van €19,99 voor €3,99
Onder €15,-
- EA SPORTS UFC 3 – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- A Way Out – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – Standard Edition – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Dying Light – Van €39,99 voor €14,99
- NBA 2K20 – Van €59,99 voor €4,99
- Assassin’s Creed® Unity – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- The Forest – Van €16,99 voor €9,99
- Rayman Legends – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Tennis World Tour – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
- LEGO Jurassic World – Van €39,99 voor €12,99
- Anthem – Van €69,99 voor €13,99
- Battlefield 1 Revolution – Van €39,99 voor €11,99
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2 – Van €24,99 voor €12,99
- Far Cry 4 – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- DiRT 4 – Van €29,99 voor €8,99
- STEEP – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Battlefield 4 – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Batman: Arkham Knight – Van €19,99 voor €12,99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Van €29,99 voor €9,99
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition – Van €39,99 voor €12,99
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge – Van €59,99 voor €14,99
- Trackmania Turbo – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Wolfenstein: The New Order – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Ultimate Chicken Horse – Van €17,99 voor €10,99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Season Pass – Van €39,99 voor €9,99
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Cars 3: Vol Gas voor de Winst – Van €59,99 voor €14,99
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €7,99
- LIMBO and INSIDE Bundle – Van €26,99 voor €7,99
- Elite Dangerous – Van €24,99 voor €8,99
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Time – Van €24,99 voor €14,99
- The Crew – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- The Evil Within – Van €19,99 voor €7,99
- South Park: The Stick of Truth – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Awakening-DLC – Van €14,49 voor €7,99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Salvation DLC – Van €14,49 voor €7,99
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Havoc DLC – Van €14,49 voor €7,99
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Editioin – Van €39,99 voor €5,99
- The Sinking City – Van €59,99 voor €14,99
- V-Rally 4 – Van €59,99 voor €12,99
- Mad Max – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- GRIP Digital Deluxe – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- Euro Fishing – Van €17,99 voor €7,49
- Euro Fishing: Season Pass – Van €35,99 voor €14,49
- Euro Fishing: Castle Edition – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Euro Fishing: Urban Edition – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition – Van €39,99 voor €7,99
- Watch_Dogs – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew – Van €24,99 voor €11,99
- Star Trek Bridge Crew: The Next Generation Bundel – Van €29,99 voor €11,99
- Tricky Towers – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
- ZOMBI – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Close to the Sun Digital Deluxe – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- Redeemer: Enhanced Edition – Van €29,99 voor €14,99
- 7 Days to Die – Van €34,99 voor €14,99
- Verdun – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- The Long Dark – Van €24,99 voor €10,99
- Paranormal Activity: De Verloren Ziel – Van €24,99 voor €9,99
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes – Van €14,99 voor €6,99
- Horizon Chase Turbo – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Fall of Light: Darkest Edition – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
- Fall of Light – Deluxe Edition – Van €26,99 voor €9,99
- Enigmatis Collection – Van €35,99 voor €12,99
- Eventide Collection – Van €35,99 voor €9,99
- Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends Deluxe – Van €19,99 voor €5,99
- Nightmares from the Deep Collection – Van €35,99 voor €11,99
- Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
- Undertale – Van €14,99 voor €8,99
- Wizard of Legend – Van €15,99 voor €7,99
- A Fisherman’s Tale – Van €14,99 voor €7,94
- Rock Band Rivals Expansion Pack – Van €29,99 voor €12,99
- Skyworld – Van €29,99 voor €12,99
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III – Van €14,99 voor €11,25
- Grim Legends Collection – Van €35,99 voor €12,99
- Lost Grimoires Bundle – Van €23,99 voor €5,99
- Path of Sin: Greed – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
- Trials of the Blood Dragon – Van €14,99 voor €5,99
- Aegis Defenders – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Wandersong – Van €19,99 voor €9,99
- Blled 2 – Van €14,99 voor €6,99
- Bleed 2 – Deluxe Edition – Van €26,99 voor €8,99
- My Brother Rabbit – Special Edition – Van €21,99 voor €7,99
- Globetrotter Bundle – Van €35,99 voor €12,99
- Enchanted Kingdoms Bundle – Van €35,99 voor €12,99
- Fantasy Worlds Bundle – Van €35,99 voor €12,99
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered – Van €49,99 voor €14,99
- A Hat in Time – Van €28,49 voor €13,96
- Indie Darling Bundle Vol.4 – Van €49,99 voor €9,99
NBA2K20 is gewoon 59.99 zo te zien weer…gelukkig voor 4.99 aangeschaft van de week!
Ik heb UFC en NBA opgepikt. NBA nog niet gespeeld maar UFC is wel leuk.
Deze aanbiedingen zijn al sinds de 13 mei actief…
Niks tussen
Inside voor 4,99 is echt een koopje. Supergame !
had dus Ducati 90th anniversary gekocht voor 2.99,- en ik wist natuurlijk dat het een gokje was (ik hoopte op een mazzeltje) maar HOLY SH##! die game is bizar slecht!
totaal geen sfeer, ps3 graphics, ps2 besturing en geluid, geen incentive om te spelen, alle “racers” op de baan zien er het zelfde uit, het voelt leeg aan, het is gewoon echt pure bagger.
ik heb de gok al genomen en kan je vertellen: koop. dit. niet!