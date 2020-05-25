Als je dacht dat je op je gemakje Ghost of Tsushima, de toekomstige samoerai openwereld titel van Sucker Punch Studios, zou kunnen uitspelen, dan heb je het mis. In een recent interview met IGN kwamen namelijk verschillende leden van het team achter de game aan het woord en werd er verteld over de specifieke visie op het uitdagende combat systeem. Nate Fox, de regisseur van de game, legt uit:

“We are trying to make a grounded game in that sense, so a couple blows from the enemy will kill you. We watched samurai movies and people go down with one or two strikes, and that is embedded inside of the combat. Beating the Mongols in battle will be hard, but it’s that challenge that makes it feel alive and the victory rewarding. You can’t just run into a camp and fight 5 people at the same time, you will get overwhelmed and die.”

De moeilijkheidsgraad is dus, met andere woorden, vooral gemaakt om het realisme van de game te versterken. Want zeg nu zelf, in het echte leven zou je ook het loodje leggen wanneer je slechts één goed gemikte slag van een katana zou incasseren. Over zwaardvechten gesproken, Creative en Art Director Jason Connell liet ook even een licht schijnen op een wel erg interessante feature, die jammer genoeg niet getoond werd in de recente State of Play-aflevering:

“One thing we didn’t show at State of Play which I wish we had, was that the game features duels against other expert swordsmen. This is classic samurai stuff. Those fights are incredibly difficult and they’re driven from personality and get solved in the most cinematic way possible, which is also true to fantasy. You need to study your opponent and understand how they attack in order to win.”

De middelen die de game je aanbiedt om je te helpen bij deze moeilijke uitdaging, zijn dan op hun beurt weer niet vanzelfsprekend te vinden. Verschillende wapens, missies en vaardigheden zijn namelijk niet verhaalgebonden en zitten ergens verstopt in de enorm uitgestrekte wereld van Tsushima. Dit liet Nate Fox weten in een interview met Press Start:

“Yeah this is not a game about loot drops. It is a game about story and exploration. So if you go on Jin’s journey from Samurai to Ghost, you’ll get access to some abilities and some weapons but if you really want the full diversity of possibilities, you have to explore, you have to meet side characters, you have to go places that you know you’re not really even told exist. That’s why the world is rewarding right. We want to make sure that if you take the time you get something from it, that allows you to modify the play style. To get more diversity, and how you go after solving problems.

One of the big challenges of making a game like this, where we’re looking to capture that wandering Samurai experience is being okay with the fact that not all of the things that we make whether it be missions or abilities are going to be seen by every player. That is the nature of giving people freedom.”