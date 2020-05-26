

Frogwares is bekend van de Sherlock Holmes games, maar maakte vorig jaar een uitstapje met The Sinking City. De nieuwe game van deze ontwikkelaar brengt ze weer terug bij waar ze zich in de afgelopen jaren vooral mee bezig hebben gehouden en dat is Sherlock Holmes. De ontwikkelaar heeft Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One aangekondigd voor current- én next-gen platformen met een geplande release in 2021.

Hieronder hebben we een overzicht met de belangrijkste punten voor je en ook is er al een trailer verschenen. De titel suggereert bovendien dat het om een episodische Sherlock Holmes game gaat, maar daarover geeft de ontwikkelaar verder geen duidelijkheid. Verder zal Frogwares naast de ontwikkeling ook de uitgave voor zijn rekening nemen, gezien ze niet langer met Focus Home Interactive samenwerken.

As Sherlock, your legacy is written by the decisions you make in this open-world detective adventure. Deception, violence, and deduction are just a few resources in your arsenal—your mysterious companion and sounding board, Jon, is another.

Whether you choose brute force to solve problems or stay one step ahead of your enemies by using your wits to spot vulnerabilities, you decide what each situation demands as you hone your investigative skills. It’s time to confront your past so you can become the legend you’re destined to be.

Key Features