Bandai Namco heeft in de afgelopen maanden veel laten zien van Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, maar een releasedatum ontbrak nog. Deze is nu wel bekend, want de uitgever heeft laten weten dat de game op 28 augustus zal uitkomen.

Het is een aardige tijd geleden dat er een Captain Tsubasa-titel in het Westen uitkwam, maar Bandai Namco kijkt niet eerst de kat uit de boom om te zien of er wel genoeg interesse is. Er komen namelijk maar liefst vier verschillende edities van de game uit.

Deluxe Edition

A physical copy of the game for PlayStation 4, Switch, or PC

Deluxe Edition Bonus (V-Jump Collaboration uniform set)

Character Pass (nine downloadable content players)

Season Pass Bonus (New Champions uniform set)

Collector’s Edition

A physical copy of the game for PlayStation 4, Switch, or PC

Deluxe Edition Bonus (V-Jump Collaboration uniform set)

Character Pass (nine downloadable content players)

Season Pass Bonus (New Champions uniform set)

SteelBook

Tsubasa Ozora All Japan Youth exclusive Master Stars piece (28cm)

Rainbow lamination collectible cards (Tsubas, Mitsugi, Matsuyama, and Hyuga)

Art board (310x285mm)

Embroidered badges

Champions Edition

A physical copy of the game for PlayStation 4, Switch, or PC

Deluxe Edition Bonus (V-Jump Collaboration uniform set)

Character Pass (nine downloadable content players)

Season Pass Bonus (New Champions uniform set)

SteelBook

Football jersey

Rainbow lamination collectible cards (Tsubas, Mitsugi, Matsuyama, and Hyuga)

Embroidered badges

Legends Edition

A physical copy of the game for PlayStation 4, Switch, or PC

Deluxe Edition Bonus (V-Jump Collaboration uniform set)

Character Pass (nine downloadable content players)

Season Pass Bonus (New Champions uniform set)

SteelBook

Customized football jersey

Tsubasa Ozora All Japan Youth exclusive Master Stars piece (28cm)

Fully customized foosball table (Rene Pierre)

Rainbow lamination collectible cards (Tsubas, Mitsugi, Matsuyama, and Hyuga)

Art board (310x285mm)

Embroidered badges

Hoeveel de diverse edities zullen kosten is nog niet bekend. Wat wel bekend is, is dat je, als je één van deze edities reserveert, er nog wat extra’s bij krijgt. Deze zijn als volgt:

Open Sky Uniform Set

Hawk Uniform Set

Tsubassa’s Challenge Ball to Wakabayashi

All-Japan Junior Youth Uniform

Meiwa FC Uniform

Shutetsu Uniform

two goal performances (acrobatic / uniform close-up)

Als laatste is er ook nog een nieuwe trailer vrijgegeven van Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions en die kun je hieronder checken.