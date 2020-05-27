

Onlangs verscheen de haaien-RPG Maneater en in onze review waren we vrij positief over deze aparte titel. We zijn inmiddels een paar dagen verder en ontwikkelaar Tripwire Interactive heeft een nieuwe patch uitgerold.

De patch tilt de game naar versie 1.03 en pakt meteen flink wat zaken aan, zoals bugs en een aantal toegevoegde pop-ups. Je kunt de details hieronder lezen: