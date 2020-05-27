

Afgelopen maandag ging de Days of Play actie van start en dat betekent tijdelijk mooie kortingen op hardware, fysieke games en abonnementen. Sony beloofde ook een sale te lanceren in de PlayStation Store en die sale is nu een feit!

Het gaat om de ‘Double Discounts’ sale, waarbij PlayStation Plus abonnees profiteren van een dubbele korting. De onderstaande games en extra content zijn nu in de aanbieding, dus kijk snel verder om te zien of er wat leuks voor je tussen zit.

Het complete overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier vinden.