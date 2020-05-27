Afgelopen maandag ging de Days of Play actie van start en dat betekent tijdelijk mooie kortingen op hardware, fysieke games en abonnementen. Sony beloofde ook een sale te lanceren in de PlayStation Store en die sale is nu een feit!
Het gaat om de ‘Double Discounts’ sale, waarbij PlayStation Plus abonnees profiteren van een dubbele korting. De onderstaande games en extra content zijn nu in de aanbieding, dus kijk snel verder om te zien of er wat leuks voor je tussen zit.
Het complete overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier vinden. Heb je PlayStation Store tegoed nodig? Weet dat je heel snel en gemakkelijk tegoed kunt bestellen bij onze partner KaartDirect.nl. Jouw bestelling plaats je hier.
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Deluxe Pack
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Horus Pack
- Assassin’s Creed: Rogue Remastered
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- Bus Simulator
- Call of Duty: WWII DLC1 – The Resistance
- Call of Duty: WWII DLC2 – The War Machine
- Call of Duty: WWII DLC3 – The United Front
- Call of Duty: WWII DLC4 – The Shadow War
- Call of Duty: WWII Season Pass
- Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Season Pass
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Conan Exiles
- Conan Exiles – Blood and Sand Pack
- Conan Exiles – Debaucheries of Derketo Pack
- Conan Exiles – Deluxe Edition
- Conan Exiles – Jewel of the West Pack
- Conan Exiles – Riddle of Steel Pack
- Conan Exiles – Riders of Hyboria Pack
- Conan Exiles – Seekers of the Dawn Pack
- Conan Exiles – The Imperial East Pack
- Conan Exiles – The Savage Frontier Pack
- Conan Exiles – Treasures of Turan
- eFootball PES 2020 Legend Edition
- eFootball PES 2020 Standard Edition
- Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe Edition
- Felix The Reaper
- Flashback
- For Honor Marching Fire Expansion
- For Honor Year 3 Pass
- Foul Play
- Gravel
- Gravel Special Edition
- Handball 17
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star
- Hotline Miami Collection
- Just Dance 2019®
- LEGO Marvel Collection
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
- Mighty No. 9
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- Monopoly Plus
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Season Pass
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition
- MotoGP™19
- MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- MXGP PRO
- MXGP3 – Special Edition
- MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- Need for Speed™ Payback
- No Man’s Sky
- Not a Hero
- Outward
- Overpass
- Overpass Deluxe Edition
- Persona 5
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition
- PixelJunk Nom Nom Galaxy
- PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate
- PROTOTYPE Biohazard Bundle
- PROTOTYPE 2
- PROTOTYPE
- RIDE 3
- RIDE 3 – Gold Edition
- Robinson: The Journey
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
- Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal
- Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal Shinobi Rivals Edition
- Shenmue III
- Shenmue III – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Skyforge: Necromancer Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge: New Horizons – Collector’s Pack
- Skyforge: Outlaw Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge: Revenant Collector’s Edition
- Sniper Elite 3 Season Pass
- Sniper Elite 3: Save Churchill, Part 1 – In Shadows
- Sniper Elite 3: Save Churchill, Part 2 – Belly of the Beast
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
- Strafe
- Subject 13
- Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition
- Tennis World Tour Legends Edition
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
- The Unicorn Princess
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Mallard
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Weapon Pack 2
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Weapon Pack 3
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Saseka Safari Trophy Lodge
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Trophy Lodge Spring Creek Lodge
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2019 Edition
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Cuatro Colinas Game Reserve
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – High-Tech Hunting Pack
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Medved-Taiga
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Parque Fernando
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Treestand & Trripod Pack
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Vurhonga Savanna
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Weapon Pack 1
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Yukon Valley
- TOKI
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition
- Tour de France 2019
- Trials Rising
- Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2
- UNO
- V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition
- Warface: 1000 Kredits
- Warface: 2500 Kredits
- Warface: 300 Kredits
- Warface: 500 Kredits
- Warface: 5000 Kredits
- Warface: Handgun Pack
- Warface: Mars Conqueror’s Edition
- Warface: Mars Explorer’s Edition
- Warface: Nuclear Pack
- Warface: Yellow Emperor Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Edition
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
- WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yesterday Origins
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe Edition
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe Edition