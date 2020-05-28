

Gisteren ging de ‘double discounts’ sale van start in de PlayStation Store, maar dat is lang niet alles. De ‘Games voor minder dan’ sale blijft aanwezig, maar in plaats van €5,- en €15,- gaat het nu om twee sales die games voor minder dan €10,- en €20,- aanbieden.

Tussen beide sales zit wat overlap qua titels, maar uiteindelijk loopt het aantal aanbiedingen alsnog richting de 200 games. Hieronder hebben we alle deals op een rijtje gezet en voor de overzichten kan je hier (€10,-) en hier (€20,-) terecht.

Heb je PSN tegoed nodig om deze games te kopen? Dan kan je hier terecht.

Games voor nog geen €10,-

Far Cry: Primal – APEX EDITION – Van €34,99 voor €9,99

Friday the 13th: The Game – Van €18,99 voor €4,93

The Order: 1886 – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Knack 2 – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Need for Speed – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Erica – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – The Curse Of the Pharaohs – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – The Hidden Ones – Van €9,99 voor €3,99

Super Bomberman R – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

DiRT Rally + PlayStation VR Bundle – Van €29,99 voor €9,99

Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – Van €29,99 voor €5,19

Grand Ages: Medieval – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Van €29,99 voor €9,99

MotoGP 18 – Van €39,99 voor €8,99

MotoGP 17 – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood – Van €19,99 voor €6,99

Sudden Strike 4 – Van €29,99 voor €9,99

RIDE 2 – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

De Sims 4 Klein Wonen Accessoirespakket – Van €9,99 voor €5,99

Dead Rising 2 – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame – Van €39,99 voor €8,99

Beyond: Two Souls – Van €29,99 voor €9,99

Heavy Rain – Van €29,99 voor €9,99

Ski Jumping Pro VR – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Strange Brigade – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

DOOM VFR – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Knack – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 – Van€24,99 voor €7,99

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins-bundel – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Titanic VR – Van€19,99 voor €9,99

Slender: The Arrival – Van €9,99 voor €2,49

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – PlayStation 4 Edition – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition – Van €12,99 voor €6,99

Project CARS 2 Season Pass – Van €29,99 voor €6,99

The Disney Afternoon Collection – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Monopoly Deal – Van €4,99 voor €2,99

Dead Rising 2 Off The Record – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

De Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Upgrade – Van €10,00 voor €6,00

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Dead Rising – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Valiant Hearts: The Great War – Van €14,99 voor €4,99

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes – Van €19,99 voor €2,49

Valentino Rossi The Game – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition – Van €29,99 voor €8,09

Edna and Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Apollo 11 VR – Van €11,99 voor €5,99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Gogeta (SSGSS) – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (GT) – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Jiren – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegito (SSGSS) – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Janemba – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Anime Music Pack 2 – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta Unlock – Van €2,99 voor €1,49

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Bardock – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Zamasu (Fused) – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegeta – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Anime Music Pack – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Android 17 – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Cooler – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Videl – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Lobby Avatars – Van €1,99 voor €0,79

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Commentator Voice Pack – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Stamps: Girls Pack – Van €1,99 voor €0,79

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly (DBS) – Van €4,99 voor €2,99

Monster Hunter: World – Deluxe Kit – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Apex Construct – Van €19,99 voor €6,99

Fallout 4: Nuka-World – Van€19,99 voor €9,99

AER – Memories of Old – Van €14,99 voor €4,99

SteamWorld Dig 2 – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Moto Racer 4 – Van €39,99 voor €6,99

Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €8,99

ATV Drift and Tricks – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil – Van €17,99 voor €3,99

Agents of Mayhem – Van €19,99 voor €2,99

Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle – Van €29,99 voor €4,99

Resident Evil 2 Extra DLC Pack – Van €14,99 voor €7,99

Dungeons 2 – Van €29,99 voor €4,49

Thumper – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Far Cry 5 – Hours of Darkness – Van €11,99 voor €6,59

Far Cry 5 – Dead Living Zombies – Van €7,99 voor €4,49

Far Cry 5 – Lost On Mars – Van €9,99 voor €5,99

The Inpatient – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

GRIP – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition – Van €29,99 voor €4,99

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – Romeinse Centurion Pakket – Van €6,99 voor €2,99

Silence – Van €29,99 voor €9,99

End of Zoe – Van €14,99 voor €7,99

State of Mind – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Lords of the Fallen – Van €19,99 voor €3,49

SteamWorld Heist – Van €14,99 voor €3,59

Blackguards 2 – Van €19,99 voor €2,99

Deponia Doomsday – Van €12,99 voor €4,99

Fallout 4: Automatron – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

RESOGUN – Van €12,99 voor €4,99

SteamWorld Dig – Van €8,99 voor €2,49

Goodbye Deponia – Van €12,99 voor €4,99

Deponia – Van €12,99 voor €4,99

Banned Footage Vol.2 – Van €14,99 voor €6,99

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide – Van €29,99 voor €7,99

Time Carnage – Van €19,99 voor €6,99

Prey: Mooncrash – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

The Unfinished Swan – Van €12,99 voor €4,99

Banned Footage Vol.1 – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Upgrade – Van €14,99 voor €7,99

Devil May Cry 5 – 100.000 Red Orbs – Van €1,99 voor €0,99

Chaos on Deponia – Van €12,99 voor €4,99

Skyhill – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Sports Bar VR 2.0 – Van €17,99 voor €5,99

Intruders: Hide and Seek – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

Kona VR Bundle – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

Buitenstaander – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Hunt: Showdown – Last Gust – Van €3,99 voor €2,99

Hunt: Showdown – Llorona’s Heir – Van €4,99 voor €3,99

Arca’s Path VR – Van €16,99 voor €3,49

Hoedendoos: Hatful Eight + 2 – Van €1,99 voor €0,79

FantaVision – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

The Complex – Van €12,99 voor €8,99

Late Shift – Van €12,49 voor €2,99

Sniper Elite 4 – Season Pass – Van €34,99 voor €9,99

Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker Pack – Van €9,99 voor €7,99

Helldivers Versterkingen Megabundel – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

From Dusk Till Casa Bonita – Van €11,99 voor €4,99

Fe – Van €19,99 voor €4,39

Crypt of the NecroDancer – Van €15,99 voor €3,99

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper – Van €14,99 voor €4,99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Bring The Crunch – Van €11,99 voor €5,99

South Park: the Fractured but Whole – Danger Deck-DLC – Van €5,99 voor €2,99

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – Van €19,99 voor €6,99

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series – Van €19,99 voor €6,99

Killzone: Shado Fall Intercept – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Goosebumps: The Game – Van €14,99 voor €5,29

Devil May Cry 5 – In-game Unlock Bundle – Van €9,99 voor €7,99

Big Buck Hunter Arcade – Van €19,99 voor €6,99

Monster Energy Supercross – Compound – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

Monster Energy Supercross – Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €4,99

MHW:I-kamerdecor: intiem decor-set – Van €9,99 voor €7,49

MHW:I Gesture-pakket: Swag Dance-set – Van €7,99 voor €5,99

MHW:I-kamerdecor: schattig decor-set – Van €9,99 voor €7,49

MHW:I Gesture-pakket: Clean Dance-set – Van €7,99 voor €5,99

Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED – Van €6,99 voor €3,99

Headspun – Van €12,99 voor €3,99

Games voor nog geen €20,-