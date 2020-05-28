De grote uitbreiding voor Mortal Kombat 11 is inmiddels live en gaat verder waar het originele verhaal eindigde. In Aftermath kan je aan de slag met Fujin, Sheeva en Robocop en je mag uiteraard veel bloed, lange combo’s en actievolle scenes verwachten. Nu de uitbreiding live is gegaan, zijn ook de patch notes bekendgemaakt.

Update 1.18 is nu te downloaden en zal ongeveer 12GB groot zijn. De lijst is erg uitgebreid, zoals je kunt zien en met deze update worden er veel aspecten van de game aangepast. Ook worden er nieuwe zaken toegevoegd, waaronder nieuwe Towers of Time.

Voor alle specifieke details kan je het overzicht hieronder raadplegen.