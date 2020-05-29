Voor zowel Star Wars Battlefront II als Battlefield V zal de ondersteuning deze zomer ten einde komen. Ontwikkelaar DICE gaat zich namelijk op het ontwikkelen van de volgende Battlefield game richten. Het is echter nog niet zover en Star Wars Battlefront II is in juni bovendien één van de gratis games voor PS Plus en nu is de game ook voorzien van een nieuwe update.

Update 1.50 is uitgebracht en deze brengt inhoudelijk niet heel veel boeiends met zich mee. Het meest interessante is dat Darth Vader wat zwakker wordt gemaakt en er zijn diverse bugs de wereld uit geholpen. Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes van update 1.50 bekijken.