Voor zowel Star Wars Battlefront II als Battlefield V zal de ondersteuning deze zomer ten einde komen. Ontwikkelaar DICE gaat zich namelijk op het ontwikkelen van de volgende Battlefield game richten. Het is echter nog niet zover en Star Wars Battlefront II is in juni bovendien één van de gratis games voor PS Plus en nu is de game ook voorzien van een nieuwe update.
Update 1.50 is uitgebracht en deze brengt inhoudelijk niet heel veel boeiends met zich mee. Het meest interessante is dat Darth Vader wat zwakker wordt gemaakt en er zijn diverse bugs de wereld uit geholpen. Hieronder kan je de volledige patch notes van update 1.50 bekijken.
- Balanced the Milestone requirements for Darth Maul’s Old Master appearance, Luke Skywalker’s Farmboy appearance and Leia Organa’s Princess appearance. The Milestones now require players to defeat 5,000 enemies as any Dark side or Light side hero.
- Made improvements to prevent the issue of players matchmaking into one-team lobbies.
- Various stability fixes related to the gameplay of Imperial Rocket Trooper and First Order Flametrooper.
- Balancing pass on Darth Vader
- Reduced Darth Vader’s Lightsaber Throw damage from 150 to 130
- Reduced the values of the Intensified Lightsaber Throw Star Card to 15-20-25-30
- Enemies who are affected by Darth Vader’s Choke will only take half damage from Lightsaber Throw.
- Lowered base damage of Kylo Ren’s Frenzy ability from 125 to 115.
- The appearances of AI-controlled Clone Troopers on the Republic Attack Cruiser on Instant Action and Co-Op – Missions are now set to Phase 2.
- Fixed an issue with the AI’s behavior regarding Command Post E on Death Star 2, on Instant Action and Supremacy.
- Fixed an issue where the “Fight As One” milestone would not track progress when playing in Co-Op Missions.
- Fixed an issue where certain unlockable items were still indicated to be unlocked through Events only.
- Fixed an issue with the DL-18, where the Improved Cooling mod wouldn’t increase how many shots the weapon could fire before overheating.
- Fixed an issue with the descriptions of the Republic Attack Cruiser and the Separatist Dreadnought on the Frontend menu of Instant Action Missions.
- Resolved an issue where wrong announcers could be heard when transitioning between round phases of any game mode, while using certain Heroes.
- Fixed an issue where the Name Tags UI option in the Main Menu would overlap with the Kill Message when set to Default.
- Fixed an issue where the Objective opacity sliders in the UI options will now include the progress bar, squad order, no. of contesters and text labels.
- The visual for the PC Chat prompt has now been removed from the UI options on consoles.
Dinsdag downloaden!