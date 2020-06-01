Alhoewel een tijdje geleden werd gesuggereerd dat de succesvolle Dishonored franchise momenteel op pauze zou staan, blijkt nu plots dat dat niet helemaal overeenkomt met de realiteit. Dinga Bakaba, de co-creative director van de reeks, vertelde namelijk onlangs in een interview met IGN dat hij wat anders denkt over de toestand van de franchise:

“Well, first of all, it’s weird because for us as a studio, we never did a sequel to a game we made before. It was interesting to make and everything. But the rumors of putting the IP on hold was highly exaggerated and was misquoted.

You know, it’s not necessarily the same thing when you are talking about what could be done, and you are telling a journalist it’s not what we are doing right now. It’s really not the same thing. So, I don’t think there was a decision to put Dishonored series on hold. I think the initial quote was over interpreted.”