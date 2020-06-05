Met de verandering van het PlayStation Blog tot één website voor Noord-Amerika en Europa en het wisselvallige plaatsen van PlayStation Store updates, gaan we het vanaf deze week anders doen. Niet langer op dinsdag mag je een overzicht verwachten, maar op vrijdag. Op deze dag nemen we alle releases van de afgelopen dagen mee in het overzicht.
Dat betekent een meer compleet overzicht qua nieuwe games, maar natuurlijk ook demo’s, downloadbare content en eventueel andere toevoegingen aan de PlayStation Store. Hieronder vandaag het overzicht van week 23 in het jaar 2020.
Games
- Golf With Your Friends – €19,99 (PS4)
- Arizona Sunshine – Deluxe Edition – €44,99 (PS4)
- Holy Potatoes: What the Hell?! – €14,99 (PS4)
- Koloro – €9,99 (PS4)
- Remnant: From the Ashes – Swamps of Corsus-bundel – €49,99 (PS4)
- Tour de France 2020 – €49,99 (PS4)
- Awesome Pea 2 – €4,99 (PS4)
- Strawberry Vinegar – €9,99 (PS4)
- The Office Quest – €17,99 (PS4)
- Skelattack – €19,99 (PS4)
Downloadbare content
Golf With Your Friends (PS4)
- Caddy Pack – €1,99
Yakuza Kiwami 2 (PS4)
- Clan Creator Bundle – €9,99
Rock Band (PS4)
- “Far Away” – Breaking Benjamin and Scooter Ward – €1,49
- “Level of Concern” – Twenty One Pilots – €1,99
- Season 17 Spotlight Pass Plus – €23,99
Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story (PS4)
- Five Famous Swords Set DLC – €1,99
- Wanderer Set DLC – €1,99
- WO4U: Weapon `Feline Paws` – Gratis
- WO4U: Weapon `Fork` – Gratis
- WO4U: Weapon `Traffic Signal` – Gratis
Super Kickers League (PS4)
- Vikings and Valkyries! – €5,99
Remnant: From the Ashes (PS4)
- Swamps of Corsus – €9,99
Crossout (PS4)
- Season 2 Elite Battle Pass – €34,99
- Season 2 Battle Pass – €9,99
- Season 2 Battle Pass Level – €2,99
Goed idee, maar niks voor mij tussen deze week.