De vorige maand geïmplementeerde patch voor Hunt: Showdown voegde een veel gewilde functie aan de game toe, namelijk cross-play. Dit biedt spelers de mogelijkheid om met (of tegen) gamers van een ander platform te spelen.
Die patch bracht echter ook wat stabiliteitsproblemen met zich mee, die met de komst van de nieuwste patch verleden tijd zouden moeten zijn. Daarnaast zijn er ook een aantal andere issues aangepakt met deze nieuwe patch.
Wat update 1.07 precies inhoudt en doet hebben we hieronder voor je opgesomd.
Update 1.07
General updates
- Fix for crashes.***Developer Note:***With this update we are applying a hotfix which should fix the most frequent reported crashes you have been experiencing. Unfortunately, these crashes are very rare in our testing environment and therefore we cannot be 100% certain yet until we see the results on the live environment.We appreciate your help and cooperation following the instrumented version we implemented during last update, which helped us in narrowing down the cause of the problem.
- Fixed an issue that caused some assets/textures to not render during missions (invisible walls, stairs, roofs).
- Fixed a bug that caused concertinas to stream-in very late.
- Fixed a bug that caused the controller sensitivity (max value) to be too low.
Known Issues
- Audio may crackle sometimes.
- Performance drop when entering/exiting dark sight.
- Black/Red flash before entering Death Screen.
- Tutorial hints keep showing unless they are disabled in the options menu.