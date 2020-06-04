Predator: Hunting Grounds is nu enige tijd uit en sinds kort kunnen spelers aan de slag met Arnold Schwarzenegger als ‘Dutch‘ in de game. Deze multiplayer-only game is al een aantal keer voorzien van nieuwe updates en opnieuw is er nu een update uitgebracht.

Update 1.09 kan je nu downloaden en verhelpt een aantal kleine problemen. Zo zijn diverse bugs die te maken hebben met animaties verwijderd en de kans dat je rare en mythical items gaat vinden is nu groter.