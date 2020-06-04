Predator: Hunting Grounds is nu enige tijd uit en sinds kort kunnen spelers aan de slag met Arnold Schwarzenegger als ‘Dutch‘ in de game. Deze multiplayer-only game is al een aantal keer voorzien van nieuwe updates en opnieuw is er nu een update uitgebracht.
Update 1.09 kan je nu downloaden en verhelpt een aantal kleine problemen. Zo zijn diverse bugs die te maken hebben met animaties verwijderd en de kans dat je rare en mythical items gaat vinden is nu groter.
General
- Increased drop rates of Rare, Exotic, and Mythical items
- Fixed an issue where the player card would not immediately visually reflect the reward redeemed from challenges
- Fixed an issue where the perk description would persist on the loadout menu even after selecting “none”
- Fixed an issue where “No Challenges Active” text would display behind redeemed challenges
Fireteam
- General
- Added more glyph variations to Self Destruct Defusal minigame
- Fixed a bug that caused the third gear slot item to be unequipped if you equipped the Field Syrette, Medical Kit, and Ammo Bag all at the same time
- Fixed an issue where Dutch’s facial hair would remain after being claimed by the Predator
- Fixed an issue that caused the animation to not work as intended when jumping and ADSing at the same time
- Fixed an issue where equipping the Ballistic Mask would remove the Fireteam member’s face when restarting the client
- Fixed a bug that caused the map to not update while spectating
Predator
- General
- Fixed a bug that allowed the Predator to perform two leap slams consecutively
- Fixed an issue where animation for stealth kills would not work as intended when the target reloads
- Fixed a bug that caused the weapon wheel to persist if opened while meleeing
- Weapons
- Hand Held Plasma Caster
- Increased damage
Game is nu al in de aanbieding, zegt genoeg. Jammer van de game want predator is vetste actiefilm ooit.