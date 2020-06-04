Elite Dangerous is nu al enkele jaren uit en zag voor het eerst het daglicht in 2014 op de pc. Drie jaar later konden wij er op de PS4 mee aan de slag en de game beviel ons uitstekend. Voor liefhebbers en spelers van de game valt er begin 2021 weer wat te smullen, want Frontier Developments heeft de Odyssey uitbreiding aangekondigd.

Een exacte releasedatum werd nog niet gegeven, maar wel kwam de aankondiging gepaard met een trailer die je hieronder kunt bekijken. In Odyssey krijg je veel vrijheid om jouw eigen pad te kiezen en je zal tijdens het avontuur talloze uitdagingen, NPC’s en meer gaan zien. De ontwikkelaar heeft naast de trailer ook een flinke beschrijving van Odyssey vrijgegeven, zie hieronder.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey marks the birth of a highly anticipated new era for the long running definitive space simulation, allowing players to touch down on countless new planets powered by stunning new tech, and explore with unrestricted freedom from a first-person, feet-on-the-ground perspective.

Taking life on the frontier of space to new depths, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey’s emergent gameplay will let players forge their own path through a wide variety of missions, ranging from diplomacy and commerce to lethal stealth and all-out combat. Diverse settings, objectives, and NPCs will offer endless mission variety and a near infinite amount of content to enjoy.

Conflict will rage as players venture into Elite Dangerous: Odyssey’s intense combat experience. Coordinating with your teammates and selecting the right equipment for the mission at hand will be key to master a multi-layered, tactical sphere of group combat where Commanders, SRVs and starships converge.

Though the Elite Dangerous universe can be a cutthroat, unforgiving place, players can find solace and regroup in social hubs spread throughout the galaxy to plan their next contracts, form new alliances and even procure the coveted services of the Engineers. These public spaces are also the ideal place to acquire and upgrade weapons and gear to suit each Commander’s own gaming style.