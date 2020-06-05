Ondanks dat het UEFA Euro 2020 toernooi naar volgend jaar is uitgesteld, stelt Konami het toernooi alsnog beschikbaar voor eFootball PES 2020. Oorspronkelijk zou deze update al eind april verschijnen, maar werd toen vanwege het coronavirus uitgesteld. De langverwachte update is inmiddels daar en brengt het toernooi naar de game.

Update 1.11 is nu te downloaden en die is zo’n 2GB groot. Naast de toevoeging van het EK heeft Konami ook weer wat outfits van nationale teams en clubs aangepast. Ook worden er wat kleine problemen verholpen met deze update, zoals je hieronder kunt zien in de patch notes.