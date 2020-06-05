Ondanks dat het UEFA Euro 2020 toernooi naar volgend jaar is uitgesteld, stelt Konami het toernooi alsnog beschikbaar voor eFootball PES 2020. Oorspronkelijk zou deze update al eind april verschijnen, maar werd toen vanwege het coronavirus uitgesteld. De langverwachte update is inmiddels daar en brengt het toernooi naar de game.
Update 1.11 is nu te downloaden en die is zo’n 2GB groot. Naast de toevoeging van het EK heeft Konami ook weer wat outfits van nationale teams en clubs aangepast. Ook worden er wat kleine problemen verholpen met deze update, zoals je hieronder kunt zien in de patch notes.
UEFA EURO 2020 EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
- Official UEFA EURO 2020™ license added along with several new cinematics and animations
- New stadiums, including Wembley Stadium and Gazprom Arena
- UEFA EURO 2020™ added to Cup Mode
- UEFA EURO 2020™ added to Master League and Become a Legend
- UEFA EURO 2020™ added to Local Match mode
- Official UEFA EURO 2020™ match ball added
UPDATES AND ADDITIONS
- New season data for Campeonato AFP PlanVital (Chile) implemented
- Updated club team strips
- Updated national team strips
- Updated club team emblems
- New/updated face models
- New/updated player portraits
- New manager portraits
- Updated player names
OTHER CHANGES
MYCLUB
- Added the option to select national teams as your Base Team.
FIXES
MYCLUB
- An issue that caused the incorrect Team Strength values to be displayed in the Squad List for all teams that include players from the Iconic Moment Series. This issue was triggered by using a Matchday team that differs from your Base Team.
- An issue where the Team Strength Level filter for matchmaking in Ranked Matches did not work correctly. This issue was triggered by switching to a normal squad from a Club Edition Squad that differed from your Base Team.
GAMEPLAY
- An issue which sometimes causes lofted passes kicked with a full power gauge to fall short of their target when using Manual Controls.
OTHER UPDATES
- A variety of minor adjustments have been made to each mode to improve the overall gaming experience.
Een science fiction modus dus.
Goeie game beste footie .
PES 2020 .
Gameplay realistisch
Jammer dat je dit niet online kunt spelen