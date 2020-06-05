Battlefield V is nu al een lange tijd verkrijgbaar en DICE kondigde onlangs aan dat de content ondersteuning voor de game ten einde komt. In dat bericht beloofde de ontwikkelaar nog één grote update die ergens in de zomer zou verschijnen. Inmiddels is deze ‘Summer’ update verschenen en die brengt wat nieuwe content met zich mee.
Allereerst zijn er twee nieuwe maps te vinden onder de naam ‘Al Marj Encampment’ en ‘Provence’. Beide maps zijn voor de modi Conquest, Breakthrough, Team Deathmatch en Squad Conquest beschikbaar. Daarnaast zijn er nu veel nieuwe wapens en voertuigen in de game te vinden en er worden allerlei kleine problemen aangepakt.
Hieronder kan je zoals gebruikelijk de patch notes vinden van de laatste grote update voor Battlefield V.
Maps & Modes
New Maps:
- Al Marj Encampment (Conquest, Breakthrough, TDM, Squad Conquest).
- Provence (Conquest, Breakthrough, TDM, Squad Conquest).
Additional Changes:
- Aerodrome – Removed the MG turret that was placed below the ground at the edge of the map.
- Aerodrome – Removed the stationary weapon fortification that was placed into the ground near Sector F.
- Al Sundan – All standard modes now feature U.S. vs. Germany. We presently have a known issue with incorrect Voice Over being played during rounds of Frontlines which we intend to solve in a later update.
- Marita – Fixed a hole in the wall by Zervos Farm which could be exploited.
- Panzerstorm – All standard modes now feature U.S. vs. Germany (except Grand Operations).
- Panzerstorm – German Army is now set as the defending force.
- Twisted Steel – All standard modes now feature U.S. vs. Germany (except Grand Operations).
- Twisted Steel – Outpost – Fixed the floating barrels and barbed wire near Radio Tower A.
- Twisted Steel – Outpost – Players should no longer be able to get stuck between the barrels and the bridge strut near tower D.
- Underground – Fixed an exploit that could disable smoke effects.
- Combined Arms – Fixed the missing tab on the end of round screen.
- Firestorm – Players will no longer enter a bleed out state when playing solo mode.
- Practice Range – Added the missing Panzerbüchse 39 & Boys AT Rifle bi-pod when using them on the range.
Weapons & Gadgets
New Weapons:
- Sjögren Shotgun (Support)
- Chauchat (Support)
- M3 Infrared (Recon)
- K31/43 (Recon)
- Welgun (Medic)
- M1941 Johnson (Assault)
- PPK/PPK Suppressed (all classes)
- M1911 Suppressed (all classes)
- Welrod (all classes)
New Gadgets:
- Doppel-Schuss (Recon)
- RMN 50 Grenade Launcher (Recon)
- Pistol Flamethrower (Assault)
- Shaped Charge (Support)
- Kampfpistole (Support)
New Grenades:
- Firecracker Grenade (all classes)
- Demolition Grenade (all classes)
- Type 99 Mine (all classes)
Additional Changes:
- Add-on Grenade Launchers for the Tromboncino and M1 Garand now try to switch to the main ammo type instead of the pistol when the player runs out of ammo. If no primary weapon ammo is available, a switch will be made to the pistol as normal. We think that this will lead to a better combat flow when the player ends up in these scenarios.
- The Breda M1935 PG’s fire switching sound can now be heard.
- Fixed a bug where smoke grenades would sometimes detonate in different positions for different clients, or not detonate at all.
- Unified the impact grenade’s trajectory with the other frag grenades for improved consistency of grenade throws.
- Slightly increased the time an impact grenade must travel, the amount it bounces off a surface, and detonation delay after bouncing. This won’t substantially change the gameplay of the grenade, but will improve the pucker factor of having one of these thrown at you.
- Fixed a bug with the Lunge Mine which would cause another knockback, when it had been selected again after a previous use.
Vehicles
New Vehicles:
- A-20 bomber (U.S. Faction)
- P-70 Night Fighter (U.S. Faction)
- P-51D fighter plane (U.S. Faction)
- P-51K fighter plane (U.S. Faction)
- M8 Greyhound (U.S. Faction)
- Puma Armored Car (German Faction)
Additional Changes:
- Improved the transition to ragdoll when players die in a vehicle and made it so the vehicle/wreck is followed for the victim to make it a more interesting experience.
- Fixed an issue with the Hachi that was causing it not to steer as well as intended when moving at higher speeds.
- Smoke screen weapons on tanks and airplanes now properly block spots, and name tags.
- Fixed a bug that would cause the vehicle UI to show an incorrect position of the cannon, if the player had used it, and then switched seats.
- AA guns now suppress on the same level as other vehicle MGs.
Planes
-
500lb bombs now have lowered blast damage, and increased irreparable damage to make it a two-pass kill.
BF-109 G2
- Specialization tree changes to compete with P51K.
- Start loadout includes spotting flares and 2x50kg bombs.
- Engine or gun upgrade at tier 1.
- Defensive options or finned barrels at tier 2.
- Ground attack options or leading edge for tier 3.
- Finally some less critical upgrades for tier 4.
BF-109 G6
- Specialization tree changes to compete with P51D.
- Start loadout includes nitrous, smoke, and 2x rockets.
- Explosion protection or gun upgrade at tier 1.
- Defensive options or finned barrels at tier 2.
- Ground attack options or leading edge for tier 3.
- Nitrous now functions in the same way as the super charger for the Pacific planes.
- Finally some less critical upgrades for tier 4.
Soldier
New Soldier Characters:
- 14 New U.S. Faction Soldiers.
- 2 New Japan Faction Soldiers.
Additional Changes:
- Additional fixes to prevent players from getting stuck in a bleeding out state. If this does not fix the problem, we hope that it will decrease the rarity from uncommon to rare.
- Fixed a bug that would in some cases play the wrong voice over when a soldier spots a bomber.
UI & Other
- Fixed an issue that would cause spotted enemies to not show on the mini-map if the player walked into their own smoke.
- Added the missing descriptions for the Calliope and Hachi in the statistics tab.
Known Issues – Under Investigation
- Players may encounter an incorrect Voice Over when playing on Al Sundan – Frontlines
- Today’s Daily Orders have not generated. We’re investigating this issue.
- Challenge Assignments are currently not present and is being investigated (for reference, Challenge Assignments are randomly generated Assignments that award CC. We presently do not believe that there are any new issues relating to progression based Assignments).
Maak er maar een PS plus game van, misschien dat ik dan een poging waag om de game te proberen.
Deze is een maand of 2 zo tof dat je denkt: waar zeikt iedereen over. Totdat het moment komt dat je denkt , aha en dan zeik je net zo. Neemt niet weg dat die 2 maanden erg leuk waren.
@Anoniem-4356:
aub niet want .. ik heb EA-Access is die gratis en fysiek heb ik de game al
Zijn alweer heel veel bugs dus tja. Check reddit
@Anoniem-3627: dat valt best mee. Geen game breaking bugs iig. OT: erg toffe update met veel nieuw leuk speelgoed zoals guns en gadgets. Jammer dat BFB hiermee tot z’n end of support is gekomen maar ik ga er van uit dat de volgende BF een dijk van een game gaat worden.
@Starscreamer: ik heb de game nog niet.
Pfff, misschien toch maar weer eens proberen dan… De laatste keer dat ik het speelde was ik er echt helemaal klaar mee, en heb ik wat betreft Battlefield niks anders meer gespeeld dan BF4.