Easy Day Studios heeft Skater XL uitgesteld, de originele releasedatum lag op 7 juli. Dit is nu iets later geworden, de game komt nu uit op 28 juli voor de PS4, Xbox One en pc via Steam. De Nintendo Switch krijgt een andere datum, deze hoopt men in de loop van de komende maand te kunnen onthullen.

Een precieze reden werd niet gegeven, maar aan het bericht van de ontwikkelaar te zien hebben ze simpelweg nog iets meer tijd nodig om de game te kunnen polishen.

What is up, guys! We just wanted to let you know that 1.0 will be launching on July 28, a few weeks later than the original date.

Despite our best efforts, and due in part to things out of our control, we will be moving the physical and digital launch of Skater XL 1.0 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC to July 28. We will also be announcing a new launch date for Nintendo Switch in the coming weeks. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to finalize the game.

Not to worry—between now and July 28, we will be showing more unreleased content and features that will be available at launch of 1.0, continuing to polish the content and features, and make Skater XL the game that you all deserve at launch.

We appreciate your understanding and want to thank you for all your support! Here is a first look at Easy Day High School to hold you over.