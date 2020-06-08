

Spelers van Destiny 2 hebben afgelopen weekend gezien dat The Almighty werd vernietigd en morgen komt er ook een einde aan het seizoen. Morgen zal Bungie ook bekendmaken wat we later dit jaar in Destiny 2 mogen verwachten, maar voordat het zover is licht de studio al een tipje van de sluier op wat betreft de aankomende update.

De nieuwe update zal morgen uitgerold worden en die voegt een hoop ‘quality of life’ verbeteringen toe. Dit heeft zoal te maken met een verhoogde kans op exotics na het voltooien van een Raid en ook de beloningen bij de Trials of Osiris zullen aangepast worden.

Dit zijn lang niet alle patch notes, maar het geeft in ieder geval een duidelijk beeld van de aanstaande verbeteringen.

Raid Rewards

The following raid Exotics now have increased drop chances:

One Thousand Voices

Anarchy

Always on Time (Exotic Sparrow from secret chest in Scourge of the Past)

NOTE: Drop chance begins at 10% and increases to a max of 50% over 20 clears.

Trials Rewards

Additional Masterwork material rewards now drop at 3, 5, and 7 Trials wins.

Added a Trials weekly bounty which unlocks Trials Engrams on Saint-14.

The bounty reward will match the Win 3 Milestone reward of the week.

Trials Tokens distribution has been rebalanced to focus on wins 3, 5, and 7 of a Trials Passage.

This includes repeat Passages.

Trials Tokens are no longer awarded from match completions.

Tokens are now granted specifically through wins and bounties.

Passage of Wealth now doubles the bonus Trials Tokens earned at 3, 5 and 7 Trials wins.

Eververse

A few TWAB’s back, we talked about the future of Eververse, and how we’re making changes to some reward structures to better balance gameplay rewards with Eververse content. Season of [REDACTED] will contain a few introductory changes, with more shifts coming in Season 12. The following changes will become available next week:

Legendary Armor Ornaments

As noted in a previous TWAB, we have shifted the Season 11 armor offering to be a gameplay reward for aspirational content.

The Season of Opulence “Intrepid” Ornament sets are returning to the storefront.

Season Pass

Added an additional 2300 Bright Dust to the Season Pass.

Bright Dust Purchases

Added a “Flair” section to feature Shaders and Spawn FX.

Miscellaneous

Highly requested items from previous Seasons will once again be available.

We’re looking at you, Wishes of Sorrow.

We will once again communicate Season 11 Silver-only items at the beginning of the Season.

We’re expecting to have an update later in Season 11 on further changes to Bright Dust acquisition, so keep your eyes peeled.

Sandbox

The Powerful Friends armor mod will no longer stack. If multiple copies of this mod are equipped, the mods will provide no bonus stats.

Developer Commentary: