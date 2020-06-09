

Vanaf vandaag kun je aan de slag met de gratis update voor Need for Speed: Heat. Dit laat uitgever EA weten in een post op hun website. De patch van 7.16GB brengt niet alleen de cross-play functionaliteit met zich mee, maar lost ook een flinke lijst aan problemen op.

Daarbij vertelde Matt Webster – general manager bij Criterion Games – in een open brief wat meer over de toekomst van Need for Speed. De cross-play update is namelijk de laatste update die Need for Speed: Heat zal ontvangen. Dit is omdat de Britse studio bezig is met een nieuwe titel in de langlopende Need for Speed-reeks, waarvoor ze zaken uit Heat als fundering zullen gebruiken.

Wanneer we de nieuwe Need for Speed game mogen verwachten is niet duidelijk, maar Webster wist nog wel te vertellen dat we uit moeten kijken naar het EA Play Live evenement op 18 juni. Mogelijk krijgen we dan meer te horen en te zien.