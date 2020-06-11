

Owlcat Games en Deep Silver hebben aangekondigd dat Pathfinder: Kingmaker Definitive Edition op 18 augustus zal verschijnen voor de PlayStation 4 en Xbox One. Dit is een console uitgave van de van oorsprong pc-titel en deze editie bevat naast de basisgame ook alle extra content.

Vanzelfsprekend is de game geoptimaliseerd voor consoles en de besturing is natuurlijk aangepast voor de controller, zodat de game goed te spelen is. Interessant is echter dat de ontwikkelaar een geheel nieuwe speelstijl introduceert, want naast dat je real-time gevechten kunt voeren, kan je ook overschakelen naar turn-based. Het is aan jou wat je prettig vindt om te gebruiken en vanzelfsprekend heb je in beide speelstijlen dezelfde middelen tot je beschikking.

Gezien de game met alle eerder uitgebrachte downloadbare content komt, hebben we hier te maken met een vrij uitgebreid pakket. Mocht je er niet helemaal bekend mee zijn. Hieronder hebben we alle extra content op een rijtje gezet, inclusief omschrijving.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – The Wildcards

Intrepid explorers of The Stolen Lands can discover a new playable race the Tieflings, harness the power of a newly playable class Kineticists, and booster their party with the companion the Tiefling Kineticist, who brings her own and rich, engaging storyline.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – ’Varnhold’s Lot

Just as you were claiming your first title, another hero of the Stolen Lands became a baron too: Maegar Varn, captain of the Varnling Host mercenary band and rightful ruler of Varnhold. In this DLC, you join Varn as his general, and experience ’Varnhold’s valorous history first-hand. Playing a full new storyline that runs parallel to the main story, players will import the results of this adventure to their main story, facing the consequences of their choices when moving forward with their main party and storyline.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Beneath The Stolen Lands

Beneath The Stolen Lands, valiant adventurers meet with the self-proclaimed protector of Golarion and discover what secrets lie buried beneath the Stolen Lands, in a shifting labyrinth of madness where nothing is what it seems as they defend the lands against one of the most deadly enemies the world has ever seen. Enter the dungeon as your main character. Alternatively, you can wait for an invitation from a mysterious protector of Golarion as you play through the main story. The pre-set version of the dungeon is included in the main campaign, allowing you to use your character and companions to conquer the Tenebrous Depths.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Bloody Mess

The name says it all – adding more blood and gore to the game as an additional option.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Arcane Unleashed

DLC adding more magic and spells to the game.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Royal Ascension

Includes Soundtrack, Digital Artbook, two in-game portraits, board game module, hi-rez map, and a red panda.