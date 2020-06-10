Onlangs verscheen SnowRunner op de markt en deze game wist, ondanks dat het een niche markt aanspreekt, veel interesse op te wekken. In onze review kreeg de game ook een prima beoordeling.
Maar zoals met elke game die net nieuw is, zijn er altijd verbeterpunten te vinden. De nieuwste update zorgt voor deze verbeteringen, maar voegt ook nieuwe features toe. Hierbij zien we een volledig nieuwe map verschijnen, alsook PlayStation 4 Pro ondersteuning toegevoegd worden.
De volledige lijst patch notes kun je hieronder terugvinden.
Update 1.05 patchnotes
General
- Added new Taymyr map: Rift
- The truck engine will now automatically be turned off if the player is AFK
- Information about trucks that are stored in the garage is now displayed on a minimap pop-up
- Fixed problem when terrain simulation stopped working in certain situations
- Fixed problem when truck’s wheels were falling through the models of rocks
- Fixed problem with cargo that was falling through the trailer
- Fixed problem when player were unable to complete tasks for fuel trailer delivery if the fuel trailer is completely empty
- Fixed possible trucks loss if players quits the game when map is loading
- A number of fixes for different collision situations between players trucks and trailers
- Various fixes for in-game music
- Various performance and memory optimizations
- Fixed Tuz 166 ultimate suspension using wrong localization template
- Fixed Hummer Tires using the wrong friction template
- Khan 39 Marshall mass tweaked to avoid mud physics glitchiness
- Fixed “Repair The Truck” task on the Smithville Dam map
- Multiple fixes of unrealistic collisions (wheels clipping or hovering) on various objects
- Objectives trucks that were not removed after tasks completion will now be properly removed from the map on level load
- Fixed “Drilling Spare Part” spawn for “Lost Container” mission in co-op
- Implemented saves corruption fix for players that are stuck in infinite loading screen
Co-Op
- Fixed a bug when the discovery of a vehicle as a guest added up to the vehicles discovered in solo
- Added ability to change region in co-op
- Guests can now spawn cargos on manual loading zones in a coop session
- Fixed bug when player location icon was not properly displayed on the global map in co-op
- Fixed problem when guests were unable to refuel in co-op
UI
- Moved crane anchors control to functions menu
- “Out of Fuel” and “Broken Engine” messages are now properly displayed for trucks that player finds on a map
- Max rank is now properly displayed
- Supported option to choose different save slot
- Added icon for locked gateways
Options
- Added sticks inversion for gamepad
- Added alternative to metrics system
- Added rebind for additional features (camera, map, profile, truck controls)
Art
- Improved LOD for different objects on a map
- Crane art fixes
- Various rear-view mirrors placement tweaks
- Tweaked lampposts lightning across all maps
Consoles only
- Fixed headlights for PS4
- Added hi-rez textures for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X
- Added working rear-view mirrors on consoles
Leuk en aardig, maar fixt dit de broken saves en verwijnende voertuigen? Zo niet, dan speel ik de game nog niet.
@Anoniem-9990:
Denk je dat ze dit lezen??