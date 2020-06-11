

De ene reeks aanbiedingen na de andere vliegt ons om de oren. Zo is er weer een nieuwe sale in de PlayStation Store live gegaan en daarbij kan de korting oplopen tot maar liefst 65%. Het gaat om ruim 150 titels en extra content die afgeprijsd zijn en die hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

Voor hetzelfde overzicht kan je hier in de Playstation Store terecht en weet dat deze aanbiedingen geldig zijn tot 25 juni. Maak er dus tijdig gebruik van als er wat leuks voor je tussen zit.

F1 2019 – Van €69,99 voor €14,69

F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna and Prost – Van €79,99 voor €17,59

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – Van €19,99 voor €12,99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last. – Van €39,99 voor €23,99

Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last. Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last. Season Pass – Van €23,99 voor €16,79

Just Dance 2020 – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

Far Cry 5 – Van €69,99 voor €14,99

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Van €14,99 voor €11,24

Totally Reliable Delivery Service Deluxe Edition – Van €23,99 voor €17,99

Alien: Isolation – Van €34,99 voor €6,99

Alien: Isolation – The Collection – Van €54,99 voor €10,99

Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition – Van €34,99 voor €15,04

LEGO CITY Undercover – Van €59,99 voor €14,99

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Darksiders Genesis – Van €39,99 voor €27,99

GreedFall – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Cities: Skylines – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

NioH – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Watch Dogs 2 – Van €69,99 voor €14,99

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – Van €39,99 voor €14,79

Tetris Effect – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

LEGO The Incredibles – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

Dauntless – 1,000 (+150 Bonus) Platinum – Van €9,99 voor €7,49

Dauntless – 10,000 (+4,000 Bonus) Platinum – Van €99,99 voor €74,99

Dauntless – 2,500 (+650 Bonus) Platinum – Van €24,99 voor €18,74

Dauntless – 5,000 (+1,700 Bonus) Platinum – Van €49,99 voor €37,49

Dauntless – Arcslayer-pakket – Van €39,99 voor €29,99

Dauntless – Het Unseen Arrival-pakket – Van €14,99 voor €11,24

Dauntless – Het Unseen stijlpakket – Van €99,99 voor €74,99

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

RAGE 2 – Van €69,99 voor €20,29

RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €29,69

Batman: Arkham VR – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Fallout Shelter: Bundel met 15 lunchboxen – Van €9,99 voor €6,99

Fallout Shelter: Bundel van 15 reiskooien – Van €9,99 voor €6,99

Fallout Shelter: Bundel met 40 lunchboxen – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Fallout Shelter: Bundel van 40 reiskooien – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Fallout Shelter: Bundel met 5 lunchboxen – Van €3,99 voor €2,99

Fallout Shelter: Bundel met 5 Mr. Handy’s – Van €3,99 voor €2,99

Fallout Shelter: Bundel van 5 reiskooien – Van €3,99 voor €2,99

Fallout Shelter: Doos vol Nuka-Cola Quantum – Van €4,99 voor €3,99

Fallout Shelter: Koelbox vol Nuka-Cola Quantum – Van €9,99 voor €6,99

Fallout Shelter: Container vol Nuka-Cola Quantum – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Fallout Shelter: Koelkast vol Nuka-Cola Quantum – Van €19,99 voor €11,99

Fallout Shelter: Vrachtwagen vol Nuka-Cola Quantum – Van €99,99 voor €49,99

Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition – Van €64,99 voor €35,09

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 – Van €69,99 voor €39,89

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Judgment – Van €59,99 voor €25,19

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Van €69,99 voor €44,79

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition – Van €84,99 voor €60,34

LEGO DC Super-Villains – Van €59,99 voor €17,99

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia – Van €69,99 voor €20,29

Unravel Yarny-bundel – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

The Council – Complete Season – Van €24,99 voor €7,49

We Happy Few – Van €69,99 voor €20,99

We Happy Few Digital Deluxe – Van €89,99 voor €22,49

We Happy Few Seizoenkaart – Van €24,99 voor €7,49

Project CARS – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition – Van €49,99 voor €7,99

Project CARS On Demand Pack – Van €29,99 voor €5,09

Danganronpa 1/2 Reload – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – Van €59,99 voor €19,79

DiRT Rally – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

DiRT Rally PlayStation VR Upgrade DLC ADD-ON – Van €12,99 voor €4,93

Darksiders III – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Darksiders III Blades and Whip Edition – Van €99,99 voor €49,99

Darksiders III Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

Darksiders III Season Pass – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

Watch_Dogs Complete Edition – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

NioH – Complete Edition – Van €39,99 voor €14,79

Killing Floor 2 – Van €29,99 voor €8,09

Resident Evil VII Biohazard Gold Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 Bundle – Van €39,99 voor €14,79

One Piece: World Seeker – Van €69,99 voor €25,19

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition – Van €69,99 voor €18,19

ELEX – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Thief – Van €19,99 voor €1,99

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

The Crew Ultimate Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Call of Cthulhu – Van €39,99 voor €14,79

Valkyria Chronicles 4 – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

The Surge 1 and 2 – Dual Pack – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

The Surge 2 – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

One Piece: Burning Blood – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

Killing Floor: Incursion – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Black Clover: Quartet Knights – Van €59,99 voor €14,99

Black Clover: Quartet Knights Deluxe Edition – Van €74,99 voor €24,74

GRID Ultimate Edition – Van €69,99 voor €30,09

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Disgaea 5 Complete Bundle – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance Season Pass – Van €34,99 voor €6,99

Fade to Silence – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Operencia: The Stolen Sun – Van €29,99 voor €20,99

Pang Adventures – Van €9,99 voor €3,99

Agony – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Pinball FX2 VR – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

Pinball FX2 VR Ultimate Bundle – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X – Van €44,99 voor €13,04

Rez Infinite – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Idle Champions: Healer of Toril Celeste skin- en featpakket – Van €10,99 voor €6,04

Idle Champions: Bruenor-startpakket – Van €10,99 voor €6,59

Calliope-skinpakket – Van €10,99 voor €6,04

Idle Champions: Force Grey Arkhan-pakket – Van €10,99 voor €4,94

Idle Champions: Force Grey Jamilah-pakket – Van €10,99 voor €4,94

Lulu de Hollyphant-metgezelpakket – Van €10,99 voor €6,59

Idle Champions: Minsc and Boo-startpakket – Van €10,99 voor €5,49

Wasbeer-metgezelpakket – Van €16,99 voor €9,51

Stoki-skinpakket – Van €10,99 voor €4,94

De nieuwsgierige Flumph-metgezelpakket – Van €21,99 voor €10,99

Walnut-skinpakket – Van €10,99 voor €5,49

Accel World VS. Sword Art Online – Van €59,99 voor €14,99

Killing Floor: Double Feature – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition – Van €39,99 voor €4,79

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle – Van €44,99 voor €8,99

Killzone: Shadow Fall en Season Pass-bundel – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Birthdays the Beginning – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

Ash of Gods: Redemption – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Ys Origin – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Book of Demons – Van €24,99 voor €17,49

Windjammers – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

Cities: Skylines + Surviving Mars – Van €59,99 voor €14,99

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

The Witch and the Hundred Knight Wicked Bundle – Van €69,99 voor €27,99

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead and Undressed – Van €34,99 voor €10,49

Dread Nautical – Van €19,99 voor €13,99

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Onechanbara Z2: Chaos – Van €24,99 voor €7,49

Yomawari: Midnight Shadows – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Tembo the Badass Elephant – Van €12,99 voor €4,93

Demon Gaze II – Van €49,99 voor €29,99

Four Sided Fantasy – Van €9,99 voor €0,99

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special Gigs – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

GOD WARS Future Past – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

The Silver Case – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Riddled Corpses EX – Van €9,99 voor €1,99

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine – Van €23,99 voor €11,99

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure – Van €9,99 voor €1,49

The Lost Child – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Touhou Genso Wanderer – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

Xenon Valkyrie+ – Van €9,99 voor €1,99

Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet – Van €29,99 voor €11,99

Touhou Double Focus – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

We Are The Dwarves – Van €14,99 voor €3,74

Grand Kingdom – Van €49,99 voor €24,99

