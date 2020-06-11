

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone seizoen 4 zou vorige week van start gaan, maar vanwege de protesten in Noord-Amerika en nadien wereldwijd werd deze update uitgesteld. Eerder hintte de code van de game al naar een release op 10 juni en dat blijkt te kloppen. Althans, voor Noord-Amerika.

In Europa is de update die alle content doet toevoegen vanmorgen vroeg online gegaan en met ruim 30GB is de update weer aan de enorm grote kant. Ook de installatie van de game op de PlayStation 4 neemt als maar toe, dus het begint tijd te worden dat Infinity Ward daar wat aan gaat doen.

Weet dus dat de download weer behoorlijk wat tijd in beslag kan nemen. Deze update voegt wat playlist veranderingen door, voegt de content van seizoen 4 toe – Captain Price, nieuwe Battle Pass en meer – en lost ook verschillende problemen op. Verder worden de maps Trench, Scrapyard en Barakett Promenade toegevoegd.

In Warzone zien we een gloednieuwe modus die twee teams van maar liefst 50 spelers tegenover elkaar plaatst, wat de dynamiek van de gameplay behoorlijk doet veranderen. Voor alle aanvullende details kan je hieronder terecht.

PLAYLIST UPDATE

Modern Warfare

Barakett Promenade has been added to Ground War!

Trench Mosh Pit (2v2)!

Scrapyard 24/7!

Blueprint Gunfight!

Warzone

Quads

Trios

Duos

Solos

Blood Money

Warzone Rumble!

Warzone Rumble is a brand-new mode in Warzone. Two teams of 50 players parachute and battle it out in various areas around Verdansk. This mode is high action with custom loadouts, vehicles, and quick respawns.

Modified Special Operations:

Just Reward – Veteran

Just Reward – Regular

GENERAL FIXES

Fix for some players not receiving their Season 3 emblem

Fixes to help reduce players encountering Error Code 13-71. If you still experience this after today’s update, please reach out to Activision Customer Support

Fix for a bug where the Ghost Perk was not hiding players from the Heartbeat Sensor when viewing the Killcam

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to activate a Nuke after getting the appropriate number of kills

Fix for a bug where the 4th Operator Mission for Talon, “Complete 2 Warzone Plunder Matches” was not tracking as intended

Fix for an issue where some players could find long wait times when attempting to load into Ground War matches

Fix for a bug where neutral Hardpoints were appearing yellow instead of grey

Various exploit fixes across multiple maps

Fix for the Officer Challenge, “Get 20 kill while crouched” not tracking properly for some players

Fixed a bug where the white health regen was triggering on downing other players even if Quick Fix wasn’t equipped

Fix for an exploit where players could sometimes call in duplicate UAVs

Added new weapon perks to the Specialist Bonus (the bonus earned after getting 8 kills while specialist is active): Frangible-Disabling, Frangible-Wounding, Mo’Money, Recon, Heavy Hitter, FMJ, Presence of Mind

Fixed a bug where players were unable to perform executions when on some elevated surfaces

Fixes to help prevent an issue where players were able to move before the match countdown timer completed

Fixes to help prevent against black graphical corruption issues some players were seeing

Fix for the “For the Cause” grip tape not appearing properly on the base M4

Improved stability fixes for PC

Fixes to help prevent issues with voice chat

WEAPONS

Lowered ammo count for reload warning on belt fed LMG

Fixed bug with HDR and Sleight of Hand where reloading would not give ammo to the player

WARZONE

Loot Update: New weapons and updated Blueprints! Be on the lookout for the Fennec, CR-56 Amax, Renetti, and more!

Fixed a bug where the Recon Contract could spawn inside an Ammo Supply cache, making it unusable

After completing the Contraband Mission and calling in the extract helicopter, players could shoot the helicopter without receiving hitmarkers and the helicopter would remain on screen indefinitely

Fixed a bug where players were able to drop their weapon in the Gulag

Fix for an exploit where players were able to duplicate Self Revive kits

SPECIAL OPERATIONS

Fix for a bug where a player was stuck in 3rd person gameplay

Daily Challenges are now displayed alongside Multiplayer and Warzone challenges

Fixed an issue where unlocking an Operator skin in Co-Op would not unlock the base skin for that Operator as well

Fixed a bug where the game would not end correctly if the last player alive used Team Revive immediately before dying

SPECIAL OPERATIONS: SURVIVAL