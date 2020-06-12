Deze week zijn er talloze games getoond, onder andere tijdens IGN’s digitale evenement Summer of Gaming. Een hiervan is de first-person shooter Metal: Hellsinger en dit is een ritmische shooter. Schiet er op de beat op los om perfecte destructie te ervaren en de muziek nog intenser te maken; dat is Metal: Hellsinger in een notendop.
In deze game neem je het op tegen allerlei demonen en beschik je over een breed arsenaal van wapens. Zo kan je deze monsters doorklieven met een scherp zwaard, maar er zijn ook talloze schietijzers te vinden met elk hun unieke vaardigheden. Bekend stemacteur Troy Baker zal jou door de verhaallijn begeleiden en de soundtrack bestaat voornamelijk uit metal muziek.
Hieronder kan je de eerste beelden van Metal: Hellsinger bekijken. Wanneer de game verschijnt is nog onbekend.
- Slay to the Beat – Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm first-person shooter, where your ability to shoot on the beat will enhance your gameplay experience. The more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause.
- Demonic Arsenal – Defeat the demon hordes with a skull-clad blade or a wide range of murderous guns. Each weapon has its own ultimate ability, such as Murder of Crows or The Big Goodbye.
- Epic Story and Challenge Mode – Play through an epic storyline, narrated by award-winning actor Troy Baker. Then conquer the leaderboards or challenge your friends to beat your score in Challenge Mode.
- Fight through Fire, Ice, Metal, and Madness – Although commonly known as Hell, The Infernal Planes is in reality a union of a thousand Hells, all of which are terrifying and diabolical in their own way. In order to dethrone The Red Judge, you must fight your way through the fiercest corners, from the icy world of Voke to the maddening world of Stygia.
- From the Lead Designer of Battlefield: Bad Company 2 – Metal: Hellsinger is created by an experienced first-person shooter team at The Outsiders and is the passion project of David Goldfarb, game director on Payday 2 and lead designer on Battlefield 3 and Battlefield: Bad Company 2.
- Original Metal Soundtrack – Every track is created specifically for the game with vocals by metal icons, such as Matt Heafy (Trivium), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), Björn Strid (Soilwork), and Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy).