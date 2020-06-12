Deze week zijn er talloze games getoond, onder andere tijdens IGN’s digitale evenement Summer of Gaming. Een hiervan is de first-person shooter Metal: Hellsinger en dit is een ritmische shooter. Schiet er op de beat op los om perfecte destructie te ervaren en de muziek nog intenser te maken; dat is Metal: Hellsinger in een notendop.

In deze game neem je het op tegen allerlei demonen en beschik je over een breed arsenaal van wapens. Zo kan je deze monsters doorklieven met een scherp zwaard, maar er zijn ook talloze schietijzers te vinden met elk hun unieke vaardigheden. Bekend stemacteur Troy Baker zal jou door de verhaallijn begeleiden en de soundtrack bestaat voornamelijk uit metal muziek.

Hieronder kan je de eerste beelden van Metal: Hellsinger bekijken. Wanneer de game verschijnt is nog onbekend.