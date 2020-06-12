Aan het einde van de presentatie gisteren heeft Sony een mooie compilatie laten zien van alle PS5-games die je mag verwachten. Je hebt de grote hoeveelheid berichten vast wel voorbij zien komen op PSX-Sense, maar als geheugensteuntje hebben we hieronder nog even de gehele lijst voor je, plus de video.
Naar welke titel kijken jullie het meeste uit?
PS5 Games from SIE Worldwide Studios and second-party partners
- Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio)
- Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio)
- Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)
- Returnal (Housemarque / XDEV)
- Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV)
PS5 Games from third-party publishers and developers
- Bugsnax (Young Horses)
- DEATHLOOP (Bethesda)
- Ghostwire™: Tokyo (Bethesda)
- Godfall™ (Gearbox Publishing / Counterplay Games)
- Goodbye Volcano High (KO-OP)
- Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)
- HITMAN 3 (IO Interactive)
- JETT : The Far Shore® (Superbrothers)
- Kena: Bridge of the Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Little Devil Inside (Neostream Interactive)
- NBA 2K21 (2K, Visual Concepts)
- Oddworld Soulstorm™ (Oddworld Inhabitants™)
- Pragmata (Capcom)
- Project Athia* (Square Enix/Luminous Productions)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Solar Ash (Annapurna Interactive / Heart Machine)
- Stray (Annapurna / Blue Twelve Studio)
- Tribes of Midgard (Gearbox Publishing / Norsfell)
- The Pathless (Annapurna Interactive / Giant Squid)
*Working title
Erg mooi.