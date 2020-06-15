Afgelopen week kreeg No Man’s Sky door middel van een update ondersteuning voor cross-play multiplayer. Nu kunnen spelers op de PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc dus allemaal samen met elkaar de game spelen.
De introductie van cross-play heeft wel voor wat nieuwe bugs gezorgd, maar gelukkig heeft ontwikkelaar Hello Games daar snel op gereageerd. De studio heeft namelijk patch 2.52 voor alle platformen uitgebracht, waarmee verschillende issues worden opgelost.
In de onderstaande changelog zie je welke problemen er precies zijn verholpen.
- Fixed a number of crashes related to cross-platform matchmaking.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Space Station NPCs to become desynchronised.
- Fixed a network issue that could occur when looking up cross-platform profile data.
- Fixed a number of issues with Steam lobbies not correctly syncing between friends.
- Adding a friend from the Nearby Players list now requires a confirmation.
- The /invite command now works with cross-platform players.
- Improved the error messages used when text commands fail to work.
- Fixed some minor text issues in the chat messages that are displayed when joining or leaving a group.
- Fixed an issue with the text displayed on empty crossplay sessions on the multiplayer frontend.
- Improved the display of whisper messages.
- Fixed a number of issues relating to the network replication of creature bait.
- Players can no longer throw creature bait aboard the Space Anomaly.
- Fixed an issue that could caused Xbox-specific options to appear on other platforms.
- Fixed an Xbox-specific issue that caused several languages to default UK English.
Zojuist de game geinstalleerd via game pass, weet nog niet of het mijn type game is