

Terwijl Capcom enkele dagen geleden Resident Evil 8: Village aankondigde, is de studio ook nog volop bezig met de post-launch ondersteuning van Resident Evil: Resistance. De multiplayer modus die bij de remake van Resident Evil 3 inbegrepen zit wordt nog altijd iedere maand van nieuwe content voorzien en dat is ook nu weer gebeurd.

Terwijl spelers in april en mei aan de slag konden met nieuwe speelbare personages, is er nu een nieuwe map genaamd Prison aan Resident Evil: Resistance toegevoegd. Dit gebeurde met een update die voor de game is uitgebracht. Naast de nieuwe map heeft de update ook nog onder meer nieuwe cosmetics toegevoegd en allerlei aanpassingen doorgevoerd.

Alle details lees je in de patch notes hieronder.