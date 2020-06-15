Terwijl Capcom enkele dagen geleden Resident Evil 8: Village aankondigde, is de studio ook nog volop bezig met de post-launch ondersteuning van Resident Evil: Resistance. De multiplayer modus die bij de remake van Resident Evil 3 inbegrepen zit wordt nog altijd iedere maand van nieuwe content voorzien en dat is ook nu weer gebeurd.
Terwijl spelers in april en mei aan de slag konden met nieuwe speelbare personages, is er nu een nieuwe map genaamd Prison aan Resident Evil: Resistance toegevoegd. Dit gebeurde met een update die voor de game is uitgebracht. Naast de nieuwe map heeft de update ook nog onder meer nieuwe cosmetics toegevoegd en allerlei aanpassingen doorgevoerd.
Alle details lees je in de patch notes hieronder.
New Features
Map
- Prison map added.
Equipment
- New Survivor equipment added.
- New Mastermind equipment added.
Cosmetics
- New weapon skins added.
- New Survivor skins added.
- New Survivor gestures added.
- New sprays added.
- New creature skins added.
- New zombie gestures added.
- New Mastermind voice lines added.
Adjustments and Bug Fixes
General Survivor Adjustments
- Widened the damage drop-off spectrum when a Survivor attacks a distant Bio Core with a firearm.
- Reduced the amount of time for which Survivors are immobilized after the following actions: being hit by Immobilizing Rounds, being released from a Leghold Trap, performing a Finisher, and recovering from the defeated state.
- Reduced the damage dealt by the ATM-4 when attacking a Bio Core.
- Increased the cost of Repair Kits.
- Reduced the cost of Ammo x 50.
- Reduced the cost of the W-870.
- Reduced the cost of the Lightning Hawk.
- Increased the damage dealt by the MQ 11 when attacking a camera.
- Increased the damage dealt by the LE 5 when attacking a camera.
- Increased the damage dealt by the W-870 when attacking a camera.
- Increased the base damage of the Chemical Flamethrower.
- Increased the base damage of the MQ 11.
- Increased the base damage of the LE 5.
- Survivors will no longer activate traps while disabling Security Devices.
- Hand Grenades, Flash Grenades, and Molotov Cocktails can now be thrown without the need to ready your weapon.
- When a melee weapon is equipped, the number of Repair Kits in inventory is now displayed on-screen.
Samuel
- Reduced the recovery potency of Fists of Iron’s “Immortal” variant.
- Reduced the duration of Dash Punch’s “Recover” variant.
Martin
- Increased maximum health.
Tyrone
- Adjusted Determination’s “Resilience” variant to continue recovery until Tyrone’s health has reached the FINE state.
Valerie
- Reduced maximum health.
Becca
- Adjusted the amount of Ammo dropped when using Scavenger’s “Precision” variant.
- Adjusted the cooldown times of each Bullet Storm variant.
- Bullet Storm’s duration will be reduced by 1 additional second if used with an ATM-4 equipped.
Jill
- Reduced the damage dealt by S.T.A.R.S. Armory’s “Rocket Launcher” variant when attacking a Bio Core.
General Mastermind Adjustments
- Widened the damage drop-off spectrum when attacking a distant target.
- Infectious creatures no longer increase Survivors’ infection by a greater amount than standard creatures when physically attacking Survivors.
- Added a minimum activation time required to activate traps via the E.I.S.
- Reduced the base damage of the High Caliber Rifle and Turret – Rifle skill cards.
- Reduced the potency of the Enhancer – Energy Leech skill card.
- Added a limit to how much Bio Energy can be restored by the Enhancer – Energy Leech skill card at one time.
- Reduced the speed of Zombie Dogs affected by Berserker effects.
- Reduced the speed of Lickers affected by Berserker effects.
- Reduced the effect of Large Caliber Barrel equipment.
- Reduced the equipment point cost of Large Caliber Barrel equipment.
- Reduced the damage-boosting effect of the Gyroscope equipment.
- Reduced the equipment point cost of the Gyroscope equipment.
- Removed the Security Guard Zombie spawn location closest to the Survivors’ start point in Area 2 of the Casino.
- Controlled zombies will no longer suffer knockback effects when another creature collides with them.
- Screen effects from January’s skills will now be shown even on disabled cameras.
- Reduced the rate at which Bio Energy recovers while manually controlling a camera-mounted firearm.
Annette
- Reduced G-Birkin’s hitbox when passing through doors.
Daniel
- Removed the cooldown from the Tyrant’s Pulverize ability.
- The Tyrant can now pass through doors while using Hook Punch and Pulverize.
- The Tyrant will no longer automatically punch upon hitting a wall while using the Bull Rush ability.
- Reduced the Tyrant’s hitbox when passing through doors.
- Increased the speed at which the Tyrant can pass through doors.
- The Tyrant’s stagger animation will no longer reset unnaturally when a second flash effect is triggered partway through the animation.
- Increased the effect of the Equilibrium Mod exclusive card.
Alex
- Survivors will now move more slowly when in close proximity to Yateveo.
- Removed the cooldown from Yateveo’s Devour ability.
- Reduced the time required for Yateveo’s Slime Shot buds to regrow.
- Shortened the cooldown of Yateveo’s Reel In ability.
- Increased Yateveo’s resilience to weapon attacks and made it more difficult to stun.
- Increased the cost-reduction effect of the Efficiency Mod – Infection exclusive card.
- Reduced the discard cost of the Efficiency Mod – Infection exclusive card.
Spencer
- Reduced the space required to place Disintegration Field.
- Adjusted the colors used when attempting to place Disintegration Field to make it easier to judge possible placements.
Nicholai
- Reduced the Nemesis’s hitbox when passing through doors.
- The Nemesis can now pass through doors while performing Jab Cross.
- The Nemesis’s stagger animation will no longer reset unnaturally when a second flash effect is triggered partway through the animation.
System Adjustments
- When activating multiple traps at once, Tracker Mine’s duration will no longer be reduced.
- Survivor weapons will now be separated into melee weapons and firearms on the customization screen.
- Survivors who have been disconnected from the game will now have an X displayed over their face on the left side of the screen.
- Equipment with a cost exceeding the remaining amount of equipment points will now show a red icon.
- An icon will now be displayed if there are newly acquired skins.
- Added a wall to all areas of all maps which prevents creatures from entering the Survivors’ starting area.
- Survivors will now immediately proceed to the next area if they are standing in the unlocked exit when Overtime begins.
- Survivors will now be credited for any progress towards Daily Missions when they are removed from a game due to the Mastermind disconnecting.
- The Mastermind player will now be penalized when disconnecting from a match for any reason whatsoever.
- Survivors will now be automatically kicked from the game and penalized if they remain inactive in the starting area for a certain amount of time.
- Matchmaking will now be temporarily disabled if a player is penalized a certain number of times in a short period.
- Added an indicator to the Character Select screen to show whether any players are using RP Boosters.
- Survivors can no longer rescue other defeated survivors while standing inside the Final Exit.
- Some difficult-to-reach item spawn locations have been adjusted.
- Made some changes to the default gesture configuration.
PlayStation 4
- Adjusted matchmaking systems on the PlayStation 4 version to prioritize players of a similar skill level and play history.
En maar support stoppen in deze troep mode ipv singleplayer dlc voor res 3. 9 van de 10 keer kun je niet eens een match vinden, vind je her gek als geen hond het speelt. Nee, vooral niet naar je fans luisteren capcom. Raar bedrijf, houden ze een enquete over wat voor remake mensen willen, code veronica wint, en toch res 4 remake doen.
@Anoniem-6845: ligt toch echt aan jouw internet. Ik heb in 90 seconden een match gevonden als mastermind en binnen 60 seconden een survivor match.
Had de tijd die jullie in het online gedeelte hadden gestoken maar in het spel zelf gestopt.
@Anoniem-831: ja precies.
@Anoniem-707: sowieso 90 seconden al lang, 60 ook op het randje. Maar vaak wacht ik 3, 4 minuten.. niks. En denk niet dat het aan mijn internet ligt, haal stabiel rond de 240 mbit..